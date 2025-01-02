НОВИНИ
New prices for water and sewerage services in the country - where will customers pay the highest price

нова година водата хасково поевтинява стотинки
Снимка: The image is illustrative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:55, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Слушай новините днес

As of January 1, water supply and sewerage services across the country have new prices.

The changes range from a 19% increase in Sliven to a 15% decrease in Dobrich.

The highest water prices are now in Razgrad and Silistra, exceeding 6 BGN per cubic metre. In Shumen, the price is also close to this level. In most parts of the country, a cubic metre of water now costs around 5 BGN.

The steepest price increase is in Sliven, with a 19% rise to 4.70 BGN per cubic metre. Despite a 20% price hike in Sofia just three months ago, there is an additional 4% increase now. The price in Plovdiv and Burgas is going up by the same percentage.

In contrast, water services in Dobrich have become cheaper, with a 15% decrease, bringing the price down to 3.70 BGN per cubic metre.

The lowest price is in Pazardzhik, where a cubic metre costs 3 BGN. These prices are final and will remain in effect for the entire year.

In Sliven, customers will pay 4.65 BGN per cubic metre. The increase has been described as shocking, with many questioning its justification, as the water is delivered by gravity and does not pass through a treatment plant. Despite protests in early December, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission did not reverse the decision.



VAT on bread, flour and restaurant services in Bulgaria restored to 20%
VAT on bread, flour and restaurant services in Bulgaria restored to 20%
18:48, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 Bulgaria's minimum monthly wage increases to BGN 1,077
Bulgaria's minimum monthly wage increases to BGN 1,077
18:32, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Charges pressed against the man who set fire to a train carriage in which four people died at Sofia's railway station
Charges pressed against the man who set fire to a train carriage in which four people died at Sofia's railway station
16:40, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 Banned drug found in the vape of the boy who died after falling from 7th floor of a block of flats in Pleven
Banned drug found in the vape of the boy who died after falling from 7th floor of a block of flats in Pleven
15:57, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
 Mummers festival "Surva" visits Sofia
Mummers festival "Surva" visits Sofia
15:24, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 Second day in Schengen: Intense traffic, no traffic jams and congestion at Kulata border crossing
Second day in Schengen: Intense traffic, no traffic jams and congestion at Kulata border crossing
15:07, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
14:07, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Price of electricity for household consumers will increase by an average of 8.42%
Price of electricity for household consumers will increase by an average of 8.42%
13:44, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
13:11, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
12:52, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Bulgarian statesperson and politicians extended New Year greetings
Bulgarian statesperson and politicians extended New Year greetings
11:58, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
 HAPPY NEW YEAR!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
00:01, 01.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
