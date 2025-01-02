New prices for water and sewerage services in the country - where will customers pay the highest price

As of January 1, water supply and sewerage services across the country have new prices.

The changes range from a 19% increase in Sliven to a 15% decrease in Dobrich.

The highest water prices are now in Razgrad and Silistra, exceeding 6 BGN per cubic metre. In Shumen, the price is also close to this level. In most parts of the country, a cubic metre of water now costs around 5 BGN.

The steepest price increase is in Sliven, with a 19% rise to 4.70 BGN per cubic metre. Despite a 20% price hike in Sofia just three months ago, there is an additional 4% increase now. The price in Plovdiv and Burgas is going up by the same percentage.

In contrast, water services in Dobrich have become cheaper, with a 15% decrease, bringing the price down to 3.70 BGN per cubic metre.

The lowest price is in Pazardzhik, where a cubic metre costs 3 BGN. These prices are final and will remain in effect for the entire year.

In Sliven, customers will pay 4.65 BGN per cubic metre. The increase has been described as shocking, with many questioning its justification, as the water is delivered by gravity and does not pass through a treatment plant. Despite protests in early December, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission did not reverse the decision.









