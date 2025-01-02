НОВИНИ
GERB-UDF, "Democratic Bulgaria," "BSP - United Left," and "There Is Such a People" discussed a governance agreement

19:12, 02.01.2025
A joint meeting between the negotiating teams of GERB - UDF, Democratic Bulgaria, BSP - United Left and There is Such a People was held at the National Assembly today, January 2, GERB - UDF announced on Facebook.

During the talks, the parties discussed their proposals for a governance agreement, focusing on defining management priorities and decision-making mechanisms for the future governing majority.

The discussion continues on the scope and content of the governance agreement, with the aim of providing a clear picture of the nature of governance and key policies, as well as guarantees for justice reform and the fight against corruption.















