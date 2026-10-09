Fire Near the Villages of Izvorishte, Bryastovets, and Draganovo Had Been Contained

The fire that broke out this afternoon in the “Piramidata” villa area near the village of Izvorishte, in Burgas district, has been brought under control. Strong winds caused the flames to spread towards the neighbouring villages of Bryastovets and Draganovo.

Nine fire engines, volunteers, local residents and heavy machinery used to create firebreaks took part in the firefighting effort. The fire in the villa area near Izvorishte affected several garden plots, an uninhabited building and an orchard.

Heavy smoke is currently affecting the area, with the wind carrying it towards the village of Draganovo.

The fire has affected an area of around 2,000 decares (200 hectares). Firefighting crews will remain on site until the blaze has been completely extinguished.