Navigation on the Danube Severely Affected by Critically Low Water Levels

At present, no vessels are reported stranded, but there is a build-up of ships around shallow sections of the river, known as sills or thresholds.

критична обстановката корабоплаването река дунав заради ниското ниво
Снимка: Archive/BTA

Shipping conditions on the Bulgarian stretch of the Danube are critical due to low water levels, warned Ivan Zhekov, Director of the River Supervision Directorate in Ruse at the Executive Agency "Maritime Administration".

According to data from the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River, the water level at Ruse is currently minus 38 cm relative to the conventional zero mark. The forecast indicates it will drop by an additional 6 cm over the next two days.

Ferry Operations DisruptedThe low water level has already disrupted ferry operations near Oryahovo.

Executive Director of the River Maintenance Agency in Ruse, Ivelin Zanev, stated that two particularly problematic zones are impeding navigation—near the islands of Batin and Belene.

“The most critical situation is near Belene, where ships must not exceed a draft of 1.70 metres,” Zhekov said. “There are currently six vessel formations towing sections in that area. Between Ruse and Somovit, floating cranes are operating to offload barges and reduce their draft.”

Photos by BTA, archive

Although no vessels are currently grounded, Zhekov confirmed that a buildup of ships has formed near shallows. The navigable channel width in the most affected sections has been reduced to 70–100 meters, necessitating convoy-based passage management.

Warnings to Captains

Zhekov emphasised that ship captains must exercise extreme caution and account for the technical limitations of their vessels. He also flagged a persistent issue:

“Some captains continue to misreport their vessel’s draft, which leads to temporary groundings and damages the fairway,” he said.

Ivelin Zanev added that water levels are expected to remain low for at least the next seven days.

