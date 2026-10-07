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Вече 4 часа продължава заседанието на Консултативния съвет за национална сигурност при президента *** Темата е атаката срещу двата търговски кораба в изключителната икономическа зона на България в Черно море

New Acting Prosecutor General Sought: Supreme Judicial Council Launches Procedure to Select a Successor to Vanya Stefanova

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ldquoда българияrdquo предлага членове всс андрей янкулов таня радуловска емил дечев

The Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council is initiating the procedure to appoint a new acting chief prosecutor.

The Prosecutors’ College of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is launching the procedure for appointing a new acting Prosecutor General.

Today’s meeting is expected to make clear who will succeed Vanya Stefanova, who has been temporarily holding the post. Her six-month term, during which she may legally head the prosecution service, expires on 22 October.

Following amendments to the Judicial System Act, a deputy prosecutor general takes over the post on a one-off basis, and the SJC Plenum selects who that person will be.

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