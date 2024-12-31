Three men were found dead in Strandzha

Three men have been found dead in the Strandzha region, within the area patrolled by the Border Police Unit in Sredets. The men are believed to be foreign nationals who illegally crossed the Bulgarian-Turkish border. Border Police spokesperson Lora Lyubenova clarified that these were two separate incidents.

The first report of two deceased individuals was received via the emergency line 112 on December 28. A border patrol dispatched to the scene found the bodies of two men without identification documents. The case was reported to the Burgas Prosecutor's Office, which has launched an investigation. No signs of violence were found on the bodies.

A day later, on December 29, a third body was discovered. The identity of this person is also unknown at this stage. It is believed that the three men attempted to cross through the rugged terrain of Strandzha.

Legal experts have stated that in the pre-trial proceedings, identification of the bodies by their relatives is required. However, this is often a lengthy and difficult process, especially in cases involving migrants, as their families can be hard to locate or may not be reachable.

