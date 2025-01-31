НОВИНИ
Three women died in a serious car accident in Silistra

полицията ямбол разкри тежко убийство годишна жена задържана
Снимка: БТА/Архив
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:41, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Three women died in a serious road accident on the road between the villages of Poroino and Chernolik in Silistra district (Northeastern Bulgaria), the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reported on January 31.

The incident was reported to emergency services shortly after 12:00 PM today. The collision was a head-on crash between two cars. A 43-year-old woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, and her two passengers, aged 38 and 39, died on the spot. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured and has been transported to the hospital in Silistra.

According to information from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, in December 2024, 21 road accidents occurred in the Silistra region, five of which were serious. One person died in those accidents, and six others were injured.

