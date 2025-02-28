Chief Commissioner Zahari Vaskov is the New Head of GD 'National Police'

By order of the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Mitov, as of today, February 28, Chief Commissioner Zahari Vaskov has been reappointed as the Director of the General Directorate "National Police," the press center of the Ministry of the Interior said on February 28. Until now, he was the Deputy Director of the GDBOP (Directorate for Combating Organised Crime). The new head of the National Police was introduced to its staff personally by Deputy Minister Lyubomir Yosifov.

In front of the staff of the General Directorate, he stated that the political and professional leadership of the Ministry of the Interior expects the General Directorate "National Police" to continue being the leading structure within the Ministry, focusing on continuity and further development of the work done by the former director, Chief Commissioner Miroslav Rashkov.

The Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner Miroslav Rashkov, who headed the General Directorate until recently, thanked the staff for their joint work and expressed hope that the level of the General Directorate of National Police will continue to build, as it is the General Directorate of National Police that sets the methodological tone for all police structures in the country.

Chief Commissioner Zahari Vaskov expressed his gratitude for the trust given to him to lead the National Police. In his address to the staff, he expressed his readiness to continue active work on the priorities set by the Ministry of the Interior and the government. He expressed confidence that the professional qualities and dedication of the staff would continue to be a guarantee to justify the trust of the public.

