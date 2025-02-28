НОВИНИ
Kostenets Municipality is Preparing for Mummers Festival at the Beginning of March

община костенец подготвя голям кукерски празник началото март
Снимка: archive/BGNES
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:54, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
For another year, the Municipality of Kostenets is preparing a grand Mummers (Kukeri) Festival "Kostenets 2025" (Southwestern Bulgaria).

On March 2, 2025, at the sports and training complex "Benkovski" in Kostenets, two local mummers groups will perform, along with over three external groups that have been invited.

The mummers festival will begin with a masquerade procession by the mummers group and the folk customs group from the village of Gorna Vasilitsa. They will walk the distance from the "St. Great Martyr George" church to the stadium in the town and drive away evil spirits. Other groups will also participate in the procession.

The official opening will take place at 10:30.

The Kuker festival has been celebrated in the village of Gorna Vasilitsa since time immemorial. Later, the tradition was transferred to Momin Prohod. From 2002 to 2012, it was held in Momin Prohod and Gorna Vasilitsa. In 2013, it was held at the stadium in Kostenets, in Momin Prohod, and Gorna Vasilitsa. From 2014 to 2019, it was held in Momin Prohod and Gorna Vasilitsa. From 2020 to 2025, it will be held at the stadium in the town of Kostenets.

