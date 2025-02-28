Bulgaria's Second Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrived (video)

The second helicopter for air emergency medical services landed in Bulgaria today, February 28, at 3:38 PM. It will be stationed at the regional base of HEMS in Sliven.

Eight air medical teams have already been formed, consisting of 9 doctors and 8 nurses. The teams have completed the mandatory training and necessary medical exams, in accordance with the requirements for European aviation medical class 2.

Photos: Ministry of Health

The first patient transport mission with the medical helicopter in Bulgaria was carried out in early June 2024. To date, the teams of the Air Emergency Medical Service Centre have completed a total of 49 missions, with six of them being carried out since the beginning of the year.

According to preliminary data from the Italian company "Leonardo," the third helicopter is expected to be delivered to Bulgaria by the end of March 2025.

