Flu Epidemic Declared in Varna

Varna is the first district in the country to introduce temporary anti-epidemic measures due to the spread of influenza and acute respiratory diseases.

The proposal put forward by the Director of the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Varna was discussed at a meeting of the Regional Operational Headquarters for the Control of Influenza and Acute Respiratory Diseases held earlier today and has been approved by the Chief State Health Inspector.

The decision is based on the recorded surge in the number of cases in the city of Varna over the past week, which reached 763 patients reported by medical practices. The overall morbidity rate registered in the region stands at 239.38 per 10,000 inhabitants, the Ministry of Health said.

Accordingly, for the period from 14 January to 20 January inclusive, temporary anti-epidemic measures are being introduced across the district. These include:

Suspension of in-person teaching in all schools, as well as the cancellation of group and extracurricular activities, trips, sports events, and other initiatives organised by schools.

In childcare facilities, the mixing of groups and the holding of joint events are not permitted.

Visits to hospitals and other inpatient healthcare facilities are suspended, as are visits to specialised institutions providing social services and residential-type social care for children and adults.

Preventive medical check-ups, as well as mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations, are temporarily suspended.

The anti-epidemic measures introduced may be amended depending on developments in the epidemiological situation within the district.

We also remind the public that when there is an increase in cases of influenza and acute respiratory diseases, the wearing of protective face masks is recommended in enclosed public spaces, including on public transport, in medical and healthcare facilities, pharmacies, administrative buildings, and commercial premises.