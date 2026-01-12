Varna to Declare Flu Epidemic from 14 January, Health Authorities Propose

A flu epidemic should be declared in Varna District from 14 January, according to a proposal by the Regional Health Inspectorate following a meeting of the Regional Task Force for Combating the Disease.

The reason is a significant rise in cases of influenza and acute respiratory infections. At present, the incidence rate in Varna stands at 239 cases per 10,000 people.

The task force proposes that from 14 to 20 January pupils switch to online learning. Hospitals would suspend visits, elective surgeries, childhood immunisations and routine child health consultations. All patients and medical staff would be required to wear face masks.

Nurseries and kindergartens are expected to remain open, but under enhanced medical supervision.

The proposals have been sent to the Ministry of Health, which is expected to take a decision tomorrow.