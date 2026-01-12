БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Във Варна обявиха грипна епидемия
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Еврото отблизо: Любопитни факти за валутата на 21 държави
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
Росен Желязков върна на президента мандата за съставяне...
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Как да разпознаем фалшивото евро?
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Varna to Declare Flu Epidemic from 14 January, Health Authorities Propose

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази

Nurseries and kindergartens are expected to continue operating, but under increased medical monitoring and stricter health control measures.

ръст болните грип остри респираторни заболявания бургаско
Снимка: The image is illustrative

A flu epidemic should be declared in Varna District from 14 January, according to a proposal by the Regional Health Inspectorate following a meeting of the Regional Task Force for Combating the Disease.

The reason is a significant rise in cases of influenza and acute respiratory infections. At present, the incidence rate in Varna stands at 239 cases per 10,000 people.

The task force proposes that from 14 to 20 January pupils switch to online learning. Hospitals would suspend visits, elective surgeries, childhood immunisations and routine child health consultations. All patients and medical staff would be required to wear face masks.

Nurseries and kindergartens are expected to remain open, but under enhanced medical supervision.

The proposals have been sent to the Ministry of Health, which is expected to take a decision tomorrow.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
2
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Зимни неволи в Северозападна България: Десетки населени места останаха без ток при минусови температури
3
Зимни неволи в Северозападна България: Десетки населени места...
Спасителна акция: Скиор загина на място в Пирин
4
Спасителна акция: Скиор загина на място в Пирин
РЗИ – Варна предлага обявяване на грипна епидемия и онлайн обучение от 14 януари
5
РЗИ – Варна предлага обявяване на грипна епидемия и онлайн...
Българският посланик в Скопие след нападението: Безнаказаността не допуска превенция, а насърчава посегателствата
6
Българският посланик в Скопие след нападението: Безнаказаността не...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
3
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
4
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
5
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
6
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...

More from: Health

New Children’s Hospital in Burgas to Feature 26 Departments, Clinics and Laboratories (PHOTOS)
New Children’s Hospital in Burgas to Feature 26 Departments, Clinics and Laboratories (PHOTOS)
Foreign Doctors Help Ease Staffing Crisis at Pernik Hospital Foreign Doctors Help Ease Staffing Crisis at Pernik Hospital
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
Over 80 People Treated at 'Pirogov' Emergency Hospital in Six Hours Due to Icy Weather Over 80 People Treated at 'Pirogov' Emergency Hospital in Six Hours Due to Icy Weather
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Bulgaria Honours Midwife’s Day Bulgaria Honours Midwife’s Day
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Pharmacies Affected by Problems with State-Funded Medicines, Says Health Fund Pharmacies Affected by Problems with State-Funded Medicines, Says Health Fund
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Age Limit Raised for Free HPV Vaccination Programme Age Limit Raised for Free HPV Vaccination Programme
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Във Варна обявиха грипна епидемия
Във Варна обявиха грипна епидемия
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с увеличението на цените За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с увеличението на цените
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков върна на президента мандата за съставяне на правителство неизпълнен Росен Желязков върна на президента мандата за съставяне на правителство неизпълнен
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Бойко Борисов направи заявка за следващо управление Бойко Борисов направи заявка за следващо управление
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
20-годишен студент създаде дигитална карта разкрива препятствията...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
У нас
Все повече доброволци помагат на животните на улицата
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
По света
В Русенско учениците се връщат в класните стаи
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ