European Public Prosecutor's Office Files Indictment Over Fraud in Bulgaria Involving EU Funds for Employment Support

The European Public Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has indicted two individuals suspected of fraud against the European Social Fund and national co-financing, totalling €66 750, the institution in Luxembourg said on February 28.

The defendants, the manager of a Bulgarian company and an accomplice acting as a project manager, are accused of submitting false information to the Bulgarian Ministry of Labour and Social Policy to fraudulently obtain funding intended to support employment opportunities for unemployed and inactive people.

The funds were granted under the Human Resources Development Operational Programme 2014-2020, aimed at fostering sustainable local employment. The project in question was intended to provide job opportunities, professional training, and qualifications to individuals seeking to enter or re-enter the workforce.

The investigation has revealed that, in 2021 and 2022, false documents were created to give the impression that the project objectives were being met. These included falsified employment contracts and signatures, which were then submitted as part of the financial and technical reports required for final payment.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News