National Service for Protection Introduces Security Measures on the National Holiday - March 3

нсо въвежда мерки сигурност националния празник март
Снимка: BTA
15:24, 28.02.2025
On Bulgaria's national holiday, March 3, the National Service for Protection (NSP) will implement security measures for the ceremonial fireworks display, which will take place at 18:30 at "Narodno sabranie" square in Sofia, NSP said on February 28.

Access for those wishing to watch the fireworks will be provided through three security checkpoints – two on either side of the pedestrian walkways on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd, near the exits of the underpass at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" (the intersection of Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd and V. Levski Blvd), and one checkpoint on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd (near the Sense Hotel).

Citizens will be screened with metal detectors for firearms, cold weapons, sharp objects, explosives, flammable substances, ionizing radiation sources, fireworks, and other pyrotechnic devices. Citizens carrying large bags will not be allowed to attend the event. Access will also be restricted for individuals in visibly impaired conditions.

From 16:00 to 22:00, the use of all types of unmanned aerial systems (drones) will be prohibited in a zone with a centre at "Narodno sabranie" square in the capital, with a radius of 1,300 metres and an altitude of 1,000 metres above ground level.

In connection with the celebration of Bulgaria's national holiday on March 3, from 10:00 to 14:00, a ban on flights of unmanned aerial systems and all types of manned aircraft will be introduced in the area of the Monument to the Freedom on Shipka Peak. The ban will apply within a circular area with a radius of 10,000 metres and a height of 1,680 metres above ground level, with the exception of take-off and landing aircraft at Stara Zagora Airport, the NSP clarifies.

