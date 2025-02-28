НОВИНИ
Buildings across the country light up in blue, green, pink and purple for Rare Disease Day 2025

световният ден редките болести сгради страната бъдат осветени синьо зелено розово лилаво
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:32, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Various initiatives will mark the World Rare Disease Day today, February 28. There will be prayers for health, exhibitions, talks, and more. In some places, tree planting will also be organised. This year, buildings and landmarks will be illuminated in blue, green, pink, and purple – the colours of rare diseases, announced Vladimir Tomov, the chairman of the National Alliance of People with Rare Diseases.

The Sofia Municipality and the Ministry of Health building will be among the illuminated buildings. The colours of rare diseases will also light up the buildings at the Pantheon of National Revivalists in Ruse, the "Tsarevets" Fortress in Veliko Tarnovo, the "1300 Years of Bulgaria" monument in Shumen, and more. In the country, there will also be a flash mob with the release of balloons, featuring an outstretched hand and in the colours of rare diseases.

In 25 locations, volunteers will organise initiatives to raise public awareness about rare diseases. Marking this day is important because we not only run informational campaigns but also initiatives related to how to live with a rare disease, said Vladimir Tomov.

It can be said that approximately 350,000 to 400,000 people in Bulgaria are affected by rare diseases, Tomov stated. We are not just talking about patients but also their relatives and families, he pointed out. Tomov explained that this is considered the case because when someone has a chronic illness, it impacts the daily life of the entire family.

Hemophilia and Gaucher disease are examples of rare diseases, Tomov noted. He said that in some cases, patients are in life-threatening conditions, and the therapy lasts a lifetime. Vladimir Tomov expressed his hope that one day patients with rare diseases will be completely cured.

World Rare Disease Day has been observed since 2008 on the last day of February, a month with a "rare" number of days.

