MP Bozhidar Bozhanov will give up his immunity, calling the accusations against him "fabricated nonsense"

Bozhidar Bozhanov responded to the request for his immunity. The press office of "Yes, Bulgaria" (a constituent party of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition) sent a statement on his behalf on February 28. In the text, Bozhanov refers to the accusations against him as "fabricated nonsense" and adds that he will give up his immunity in order to assist the authorities in uncovering the "objective truth."

"Today, the Prosecutor's Office has requested my immunity. I read the written request and I can say that these are absolutely fabricated nonsense. I believe in the Bulgarian court and that the truth will be established," Bozhidar Bojanov's position reads.

"At last this case is coming out of the phase of media speculation. I would like to remind you that I repeatedly urged the Prosecutor's Office to act swiftly, and to this day, I have not been interviewed. I have no concerns about the outcome of the future case, which is why I will submit a waiver of my immunity to the National Assembly on Tuesday and will cooperate with the authorities to reveal the objective truth," Bozhanov's statement further reads.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News