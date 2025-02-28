НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

MP Bozhidar Bozhanov will give up his immunity, calling the accusations against him "fabricated nonsense"

демократична българия пречи избора силви кирилов божидар божанов
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:46, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bozhidar Bozhanov responded to the request for his immunity. The press office of "Yes, Bulgaria" (a constituent party of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition) sent a statement on his behalf on February 28. In the text, Bozhanov refers to the accusations against him as "fabricated nonsense" and adds that he will give up his immunity in order to assist the authorities in uncovering the "objective truth."

"Today, the Prosecutor's Office has requested my immunity. I read the written request and I can say that these are absolutely fabricated nonsense. I believe in the Bulgarian court and that the truth will be established," Bozhidar Bojanov's position reads.

"At last this case is coming out of the phase of media speculation. I would like to remind you that I repeatedly urged the Prosecutor's Office to act swiftly, and to this day, I have not been interviewed. I have no concerns about the outcome of the future case, which is why I will submit a waiver of my immunity to the National Assembly on Tuesday and will cooperate with the authorities to reveal the objective truth," Bozhanov's statement further reads.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Demands for reshuffle - is the tension between the coalition partners growing?
Demands for reshuffle - is the tension between the coalition partners growing?
19:59, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
 Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georgiev met with Susan Falatko, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the US Embassy
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georgiev met with Susan Falatko, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the US Embassy
19:37, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 Bulgaria's Head of State, Rumen Radev, held a telephone conversation with North Macedonia's President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova
Bulgaria's Head of State, Rumen Radev, held a telephone conversation with North Macedonia's President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova
19:31, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 Buildings across the country light up in blue, green, pink and purple for Rare Disease Day 2025
Buildings across the country light up in blue, green, pink and purple for Rare Disease Day 2025
17:32, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 Bulgaria's Second Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrived (video)
Bulgaria's Second Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrived (video)
17:20, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Kostenets Municipality is Preparing for Mummers Festival at the Beginning of March
Kostenets Municipality is Preparing for Mummers Festival at the Beginning of March
16:54, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Prosecutor General Seeks to Lift the Immunity of MPs Kiril Petkov and Bozhidar Bozhanov
Prosecutor General Seeks to Lift the Immunity of MPs Kiril Petkov and Bozhidar Bozhanov
15:38, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
 National Service for Protection Introduces Security Measures on the National Holiday - March 3
National Service for Protection Introduces Security Measures on the National Holiday - March 3
15:24, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 European Public Prosecutor's Office Files Indictment Over Fraud in Bulgaria Involving EU Funds for Employment Support
European Public Prosecutor's Office Files Indictment Over Fraud in Bulgaria Involving EU Funds for Employment Support
14:42, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 Chief Commissioner Zahari Vaskov is the New Head of GD 'National Police'
Chief Commissioner Zahari Vaskov is the New Head of GD 'National Police'
14:26, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 20 Years in Prison for Syrian Driver Who Ran Over Two Police Officers in Bourgas
20 Years in Prison for Syrian Driver Who Ran Over Two Police Officers in Bourgas
13:35, 28.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
 Third Boycott Against Retail Chains, This Time Including Banks
Third Boycott Against Retail Chains, This Time Including Banks
20:40, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
More from: Politics
Demands for reshuffle - is the tension between the coalition partners growing?
Demands for reshuffle - is the tension between the coalition partners growing?
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georgiev met with Susan Falatko, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the US Embassy
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georgiev met with Susan Falatko, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the US Embassy
The Government Should Follow the Example of the "Donev" Cabinet and Secure a Second and Third Payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the President said
The Government Should Follow the Example of the "Donev" Cabinet and Secure a Second and Third Payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the President said
Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
Арести на гарата в Карнобат: Работници от БДЖ са задържани за кражба на тонове дизелово гориво от цистерна на "Лукойл"
Арести на гарата в Карнобат: Работници от БДЖ са задържани за...
Загуба в света на киното: Спомен за големия холивудски актьор Джийн Хекман
Загуба в света на киното: Спомен за големия холивудски актьор Джийн...
НА ЖИВО: Гледайте по БНТ 3 финалите на втория турнир от ранкинг сериите по борба
НА ЖИВО: Гледайте по БНТ 3 финалите на втория турнир от ранкинг...
Краят на една ера - Скайп спира да работи
Краят на една ера - Скайп спира да работи
"Казал ли съм това?" - Тръмп не отговори дали още смята Зеленски за диктатор
"Казал ли съм това?" - Тръмп не отговори дали още смята...
Училищните директори подкрепят забраната на вейповете за непълнолетни
Училищните директори подкрепят забраната на вейповете за непълнолетни
Главният прокурор поиска имунитетите на Кирил Петков и Божидар Божанов
Главният прокурор поиска имунитетите на Кирил Петков и Божидар Божанов
Частният университет в Перник се ползвал за легален канал за мигранти?
Частният университет в Перник се ползвал за легален канал за мигранти?
В третия ден на бойкот на хранителните магазини оборотите са се увеличили
В третия ден на бойкот на хранителните магазини оборотите са се увеличили