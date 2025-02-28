Bulgaria's Head of State, Rumen Radev, held a telephone conversation with North Macedonia's President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova

The President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, on February 28 held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, as reported by the press office of the presidential institution.

The two leaders discussed the importance of constructive dialogue at the highest level between the two countries, including within multilateral formats.

This dialogue is of particular significance both for building a solid basis for the development of bilateral relations and for addressing regional and global challenges, including ensuring security, combating terrorism, and countering illegal migration.

