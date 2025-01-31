Varna Airport launches new direct flights this year, uncluding to Abu Dhabi

Varna Airport reported a 16% drop in passenger traffic last year compared to 2023, which means 300,000 fewer passengers. This drop is attributed to the complex geopolitical situation worldwide and issues with airline fleets. Expectations for this year include a significant increase in flights to and from Varna, with new routes opening to the Middle East and Scandinavian countries.

The decrease in the number of passengers at Varna Airport is also largely due to suspended flights from Israel, which are expected to resume in mid-April.

Frank Quante, Executive Director of Varna Airport, stated: "This is a very important market for us, which suffered due to geopolitical tensions. We have an important agreement, and this opens new doors for better traffic from there. Let's see what Mr. Trump will bring to the world. It’s possible that the dispute in Ukraine could be resolved this year. Who knows?"

Last year was difficult for both airports and airlines, as they had to address significant capacity issues with their fleets.

Denitsa Milosavlevich, Head of the Aviation Business Development Department at Varna Airport, explained: "There was a need for repairs, and as a result, they couldn’t deploy the entire available fleet. There were also some delays in the delivery of new aircraft."

Expectations for this season are more optimistic, with one low-cost carrier planning to base a second aircraft at Varna Airport. The number of operated routes is increasing from 8 to 13. Among the new destinations is Abu Dhabi. Flights from Varna to the United Arab Emirates will start on March 31 and will operate year-round, three times a week.

Denitsa Milosavlevich added: "For years, we have been working with local partners in the tourism business to develop these markets from the Middle East. Not only the UAE but also Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and others."

The expectation is that this summer, more German tourists will come for vacation along the Northern Black Sea coast. Flights to and from Varna will be available from 7 major cities in Germany. Another new destination will be launched during the summer season.

Denitsa Milosavlevich also noted: "In late June, on June 26, regular seasonal flights from Copenhagen with Scandinavian Airlines will start for the first time, which has never happened before."

The increase in the number of flights is due to the joint efforts of the airport concessionaire and the Ministry of Tourism.

Frank Quante remarked: "There is now a regular government in Bulgaria. We will contact them immediately and rely on good cooperation."

Charter flights from Varna to popular tourist destinations, such as Turkey, Egypt, and Tunisia, are also increasing. Due to the high demand during the summer season, the concessionaire of the two seaside airports in Varna and Burgas plans to hire over 650 seasonal worker

