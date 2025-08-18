БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
След зверската катастрофа между колата убиец и автобус:...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Оперираха младата жена, пострадала тежко при удара между...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
"В къща без олио не може": То поскъпна...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Veliko Tarnovo invited Gabrovo to Jointly Apply for European Capital of Culture 2032

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази
велико търново покани габрово обща кандидатура европейска столица културата 2032 година

The city of Veliko Tarnovo has officially invited Gabrovo to submit a joint bid for European Capital of Culture 2032. The invitation was extended during the fourth edition of the “Varusha Yug” (Varusha South) art festival.

This year’s festival motto is “Up – Down: Much Closer”, highlighting the importance of good neighbourly relations.

The distance between the two cities is only 50 km, and over the years many cultural projects have been jointly realized by artists from Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo.

Bulgaria’s application for European Capital of Culture is scheduled for this and next year. Organisers note that if the two cities join forces, they will have a strong chance of success, emphasised Galin Popov, organiser of “48 Hours Varusha Yug.”

Veliko Tarnovo mayor Daniel Panov called on all supporting artists to work together, noting that the two cities share a common region and rich historical ties dating back to the Bulgarian National Revival.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Жертви и палачи: Kакво разказват близките на 21-годишния шофьор убиец?
1
Жертви и палачи: Kакво разказват близките на 21-годишния шофьор убиец?
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
2
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
Ключова среща в Белия дом: Тръмп приема Зеленски и лидери от ЕС и НАТО
3
Ключова среща в Белия дом: Тръмп приема Зеленски и лидери от ЕС и НАТО
Зеленски: Решението на САЩ да поискат да предоставят гаранции за сигурността на Украйна е историческо
4
Зеленски: Решението на САЩ да поискат да предоставят гаранции за...
Кои огнища на пожари остават активни в страната (ОБЗОР)
5
Кои огнища на пожари остават активни в страната (ОБЗОР)
Слав Монов: Няма нарушения при изпита на Виктор Илиев, който се вряза с кола в автобус и уби човек
6
Слав Монов: Няма нарушения при изпита на Виктор Илиев, който се...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
2
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
3
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
4
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
6
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...

More from: Culture

Magical Music in a Magical Place under the Stars: Verdi’s Aida Staged at the Thracian Sanctuary of Begliktash
Magical Music in a Magical Place under the Stars: Verdi’s Aida Staged at the Thracian Sanctuary of Begliktash
Rila Monastery Commemorates 1,079 Years Since the Dormition of Saint John of Rila Rila Monastery Commemorates 1,079 Years Since the Dormition of Saint John of Rila
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
A Bas-Relief of Danish Writer Hans Christian Andersen Unveiled on the "Alley of the Nations" in Sveti Vlas Seaside Resort A Bas-Relief of Danish Writer Hans Christian Andersen Unveiled on the "Alley of the Nations" in Sveti Vlas Seaside Resort
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Cabinet Allocates BGN 34 Million to State Cultural Institutions in the Performing Arts Sector Cabinet Allocates BGN 34 Million to State Cultural Institutions in the Performing Arts Sector
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Has the "Beautiful Church" Built by Ivan Alexander Been Unearthed? Has the "Beautiful Church" Built by Ivan Alexander Been Unearthed?
Чете се за: 14:50 мин.
In Front of St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral: World-Renowned Opera Stars Perform Beethoven's 9th Symphony In Front of St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral: World-Renowned Opera Stars Perform Beethoven's 9th Symphony
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.

Водещи новини

8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
След зверската катастрофа между колата убиец и автобус: Виктор Илиев взел листовките от втория опит След зверската катастрофа между колата убиец и автобус: Виктор Илиев взел листовките от втория опит
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Оперираха младата жена, пострадала тежко при удара между летящата кола убиец и автобус Оперираха младата жена, пострадала тежко при удара между летящата кола убиец и автобус
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и европейски лидери Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и европейски лидери
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
По света
Има ли замърсяване на въздуха след пожара на сметището в Шишманци?
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
"В къща без олио не може": То поскъпна най-много през...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
"Всичко изгоря": До 5000 лв. ще могат да получат...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Войната в Ивицата Газа: Хамас прие новото предложение за...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ