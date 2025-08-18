Veliko Tarnovo invited Gabrovo to Jointly Apply for European Capital of Culture 2032

The city of Veliko Tarnovo has officially invited Gabrovo to submit a joint bid for European Capital of Culture 2032. The invitation was extended during the fourth edition of the “Varusha Yug” (Varusha South) art festival.

This year’s festival motto is “Up – Down: Much Closer”, highlighting the importance of good neighbourly relations.

The distance between the two cities is only 50 km, and over the years many cultural projects have been jointly realized by artists from Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo.

Bulgaria’s application for European Capital of Culture is scheduled for this and next year. Organisers note that if the two cities join forces, they will have a strong chance of success, emphasised Galin Popov, organiser of “48 Hours Varusha Yug.”

Veliko Tarnovo mayor Daniel Panov called on all supporting artists to work together, noting that the two cities share a common region and rich historical ties dating back to the Bulgarian National Revival.