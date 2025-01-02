НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"

бнб пуска златни възпоменателни монети тема богородица златна ябълка
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:11, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

On January 2, 2025, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will issue commemorative gold coins on the theme "Virgin Mary - The Golden Apple" with denominations of 10 leva, 20 leva, 50 leva, and 100 leva, with no specified limit on the total number minted. The announcement was published on the BNB's official website.

The prices of the coins are as follows:

1,789 leva for the coin with nominal value of 10 leva,
3,311 leva for the coin with nominal value of 20 leva,
4,872 leva for the coin with nominal value of 50 leva,
6,456 leva for for the coin with nominal value of 100 leva.

From January 2 to January 3, 2025, each customer will be able to purchase up to two coins of each type. After this period, the "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple" commemorative coins will be sold without restrictions. If a customer purchases a certain type of coin as an individual between January 2 and 3, 2025, they will not be allowed to buy more of the same type as a representative of a legal entity during this period, and vice versa, according to BNB guidelines.

Purchasing coins on behalf of another person will require a notarised power of attorney specifically for buying that type of commemorative coin.

Coins will not be sold to individuals under the age of 18.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
14:07, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Price of electricity for household consumers will increase by an average of 8.42%
Price of electricity for household consumers will increase by an average of 8.42%
13:44, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
12:52, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 HAPPY NEW YEAR!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
00:01, 01.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
20:11, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 MRF- New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski: We are tabling a proposal for moratorium on the increase of the electricity prices
MRF- New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski: We are tabling a proposal for moratorium on the increase of the electricity prices
18:47, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
17:50, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 10:12 мин.
 Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
17:43, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Elevated levels of fine particulate matter reported in Sofia
Elevated levels of fine particulate matter reported in Sofia
17:10, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing
Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing
16:41, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Three men were found dead in Strandzha
Three men were found dead in Strandzha
16:28, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Welcome to Schengen: Bulgaria and Romania become full members from tonight
Welcome to Schengen: Bulgaria and Romania become full members from tonight
15:31, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
Топ 24
Най-четени
Колко дни ще почиваме през 2025 г.?
Колко дни ще почиваме през 2025 г.?
Какво влиза в сила от 1 януари и как това ще се отрази на живота на българина?
Какво влиза в сила от 1 януари и как това ще се отрази на живота на...
Стрелба в Черна гора: Най-малко 12 души са загинали
Стрелба в Черна гора: Най-малко 12 души са загинали
БНБ пуска златни възпоменателни монети на тема "Св. Богородица - Златна ябълка"
БНБ пуска златни възпоменателни монети на тема "Св. Богородица...
Бариерите с Румъния и Гърция бяха вдигнати, а граничният контрол отпадна
Бариерите с Румъния и Гърция бяха вдигнати, а граничният контрол...
Гледайте "Българските успехи през 2024 г." по БНТ 3
Гледайте "Българските успехи през 2024 г." по БНТ 3
Първото бебе на България за 2025 година - Крум, проплаква в новогодишната нощ в 00:01
Първото бебе на България за 2025 година - Крум, проплаква в...
Григор Димитров излиза за четвъртфиналния си мач в Бризбейн не преди 6:30 ч. в петък
Григор Димитров излиза за четвъртфиналния си мач в Бризбейн не...
Украйна спря транзита на руски газ към Европа
Украйна спря транзита на руски газ към Европа
Магнус Карлсен отрече да се е съгласил на реми във финала на световното по блиц шахмат
Магнус Карлсен отрече да се е съгласил на реми във финала на световното по блиц шахмат
Новак Джокович елиминира Гаел Монфис от турнира в Бризбейн
Новак Джокович елиминира Гаел Монфис от турнира в Бризбейн