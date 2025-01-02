Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"

On January 2, 2025, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will issue commemorative gold coins on the theme "Virgin Mary - The Golden Apple" with denominations of 10 leva, 20 leva, 50 leva, and 100 leva, with no specified limit on the total number minted. The announcement was published on the BNB's official website.

The prices of the coins are as follows:

1,789 leva for the coin with nominal value of 10 leva,

3,311 leva for the coin with nominal value of 20 leva,

4,872 leva for the coin with nominal value of 50 leva,

6,456 leva for for the coin with nominal value of 100 leva.

From January 2 to January 3, 2025, each customer will be able to purchase up to two coins of each type. After this period, the "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple" commemorative coins will be sold without restrictions. If a customer purchases a certain type of coin as an individual between January 2 and 3, 2025, they will not be allowed to buy more of the same type as a representative of a legal entity during this period, and vice versa, according to BNB guidelines.

Purchasing coins on behalf of another person will require a notarised power of attorney specifically for buying that type of commemorative coin.

Coins will not be sold to individuals under the age of 18.

