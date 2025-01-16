Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)

Eighty days after the elections, Bulgaria has a new government with a mandate of GERB-UDF and Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. The Prime Minister, the three deputy Prime Ministers and the 19 Ministers on January 16 took the oath of office in Parliament. The cabinet was supported by 125 MPs: all from the ruling majority without one absent MP. The four parties that defined themselves as opposition voted against.

Zhelyazkov assumes leadership without expecting the tolerance of the first 100 days period, stating that the work begins immediately. He thanked Boyko Borissov for his trust, describing the decision that the party leader would not take the Prime Minister's role as GERB's biggest compromise. Following the swearing-in ceremony, the power transfer took place at the Council of Ministers.

Bulgaria now has a regular government after a compromise by parties with opposing views on some issues. The negotiations were difficult, with many twists and turns, and support was sought until the last minute. Rosen Zhelyazkov outlined the cabinet’s priorities across various spheres of public and political life, including Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone, the rule of law, and support for both people and businesses. GERB leader Boyko Borissov assured that he had provided his strongest people to ensure a strong government. The opposition accused "BSP - United Left" and "There Is Such a People" of betraying their voters and raised suspicions that "MRF - New Beginning" stands behind some of the ministers. The power-sharing partners defended themselves, stating that this is a union for the sake of the country. Delyan Peevski called the government impure and described it as a coalition of immunities.

After a spiral of elections, the cabinet with Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov sworn in as the country's 105th government.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister: "Bulgaria needs a regular government to implement policies that support democratic governance, the rule of law, economic competitiveness, security, and the protection of citizens' social rights. The country has been in a political crisis, a crisis of trust, for quite some time. We can achieve all in the name of our national interest through honest and fair work, supported by a stable majority in this National Assembly, and constructive criticism and scrutiny from the opposition."

Zhelyazkov thanked GERB-UDF, "BSP - United Left," "There Is Such a People," and "Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms - MRF" for putting aside their ideological differences. He also addressed GERB leader Boyko Borissov:

"I would like to thank the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, for his statesmanship and political wisdom."

Borissov assured that he had put forward his best people to ensure a strong government:

"Of course, a government with me as Prime Minister would have been much stronger. But I will help my colleagues with everything because this is my party's top echelon."

The GERB leader acknowledged the compromise made by parties with diametrically opposed views:

"If the others—BSP, TISP—hadn't made such efforts, I would have sent them all straight to elections, which is what they all deserved. But I won’t, because I am responsible for the state."

Once again Borissov reiterated that he would not work with the 'MRF-New Beginning' leader Delyan Peevski:

"I saw an opposition led by Peevski. Mr. Petkov's (Kiril Petkov of We Continue the Change) greatest dependency was on Peevski. Now, you see them embracing—'New Beginning' and We Continue the Change—Peevski and Kiril Petkov, with looks like cats in mating season...Assen Vassilev (WCC) and Dancho Tsonev (MRF-New Beginning). I see them now leading the opposition."

GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski

"Today, something very impure was born. Congratulations to GERB leader Borissov for gathering those who have denied him for years, insulted him. This is a coalition of immunities, the deal is to protect the derebeys (from Turkish - feudal lords) and not strip them from their immunities," Peevski said.

'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC-DB) positioned themselves as a strong opposition.

Kiril Petkov - co-chair of WCC: "We will be a strong opposition to the new government, resisting temptations. We will scrutinize every decision made by the Council of Ministers, whether they start handing out money from SUVs like before 2020, and whether they allocate funds only to municipalities allied with 'New Beginning.'"

The MRF-New Beginning leader described the remaining opposition as a tragedy:

BNT: Both the government and the opposition are against you, does that mean you are in isolation?

"As the leader of the MRF, I am with the people. The transition is over. Something bad is ending, a new beginning is coming. And I as the leader of the MRF - New Beginning, I will come to govern very soon."

According to "Vazrazhdane" and Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh), the new government will have a short life.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of 'Vazrazhdane': "It is an extremely poorly formed government. If this is GERB’s best, God help Bulgaria! This cabinet has brought together the irreconcilable. At first, we may have a honeymoon period without significant issues. But in the grand scheme, Bulgaria is once again sinking into the swamp of timelessness."

Radostin Vassilev - chairman of MECh: "I don't want to be a prophet, but I don't give them a great future, given the corruption addiction - there are outright thieves inside this government who should be in prison, not serving as ministers."

Borissov noted: "Right now, it's sweetest to be in the opposition."

"Both TISP and BSP wanted, just like we did, to include WCC-DB. The door is open for them." Atanas Atanasov - WCC-DB: "We can slam the door with a kick if they want us to tell Borissov. By creating this coalition, Borissov has practically reunited the divided MRF. 'MRF - New Beginning' voted against the government, yet it has ministers, while Alliance for Rights and Freedoms voted for the government, but has no ministers."

In Parliament, GERB-UDF, BSP-United Left, and TISP defended their government.

Denitsa Sacheva, GERB-UDF: "Mr. Zhelyazkov possesses exceptional professional and managerial qualities—he is a reasonable and communicative person with a sense of self-irony and self-criticism." Dragomir Stoynev - BSP-United Left: Some political forces have realized that we cannot move forward by looking backward, and have made a significant step toward unity in the name of the state, overcoming old rivalries. This is called political courage and a vision for the future, not collusion." Toshko Yordanov - TISP: "It is better to have a new government than a 'New Beginning' in the government. I am puzzled as to how the creators of the 'cordon' have now lined up with the opposition’s 'cordon' alongside Mr. Peevski."

Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF (DRF_MRF) defended their support for the government.

Dzhevdet Chakurov, DRF-MRF: "It is high time to end political instability through a government structured transparently based on principles, priorities, and specific goals. A regular government will put an end to the political crisis and the other crises caused by it."

The opposition attacked:

Nikolay Denkov - WCC-DB: "We will judge you by your deeds." Kostadin Kostadinov - 'Vazrazhdane': "BSP - you should be ashamed. TISP - you are traitors."

Radostin Vassilev of MECh released a recording featuring Slavi Trifonov:

- Would you form a coalition with Borisov?

- No. I would never do it.

Photos by Dessislava Kuleleiva, BNT

Trifonov responded on Facebook, stating that he said this five years ago when the situation was different. He added that now the choice is between stabilising the state or prioritising personal ego and sending the country into another election.

Lyuben Dilov, GERB-UDF: "After four years of freefall—I could say autopilot, but we still have a pilot as President—after four years of piloted chaos in the country, someone should now try, for the sake of Bulgaria, for the sake of our shared living, to form a government."

The cabinet is a fact, the compromise made. Whether the agreement is fragile or whether the partners will hold up against opposition attacks will only be revealed with time.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News