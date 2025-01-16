Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)

Bulgaria's Parliament on January 16 voted to elect the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister. A total of 239 MPs voted, with 125 votes in favour, 114 against and no abstentions.

Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister

The new ministers were sworn in. The anthems of the Republic of Bulgaria and Europe were played.

A ceremony for the handover of the power was held at the Council of Ministers building. It was attended by the current ministers of the newly elected regular government, headed by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, as well as former ministers of the caretaker cabinet headed by former caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

