GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski

"We will not work with (Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning leader Delyan) Peevski, and we have proven that." This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borissov to journalists in Parliament after the vote for the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet.

"In politics, there are no eternal enemies or eternal friendships... When you bring in the biggest enemy of Peevski into the government, when you work with someone's enemy, that person can't be your friend," Borissov commented, adding that he is not in conflict with anyone. "I saw an opposition led by Peevski – Peevski and Kiril Petkov embraced, Dancho Tsonev and Asen Vassilev, 'Vazrazhdane'," Boyko Borissov remarked.

He emphasized that he was involved in negotiating both the previous government and the current one.

"Until the last hour, there was no majority that could pass in Parliament without tricks. At that time, people from Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, led by Dzhevdet Chakarov, agreed to give their support for the government to pass," said GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

Borissov explained that a large part of the time was spent in negotiations with Democratic Bulgaria (DB).

"They acknowledged that we had agreed on everything, and in the past few days, the things that Atanasov requested—and I promised him and Mirchev—were to halt the election of Prosecutor General and prevent this Supreme Judicial Council from electing Prosecutor General. This happened, and yet they did not come to the government," he stated.

He highlighted the importance of overcoming political and personal ego in the current situation.

