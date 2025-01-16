НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski

Бойко Борисов
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:22, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

"We will not work with (Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning leader Delyan) Peevski, and we have proven that." This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borissov to journalists in Parliament after the vote for the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet.

"In politics, there are no eternal enemies or eternal friendships... When you bring in the biggest enemy of Peevski into the government, when you work with someone's enemy, that person can't be your friend," Borissov commented, adding that he is not in conflict with anyone.

"I saw an opposition led by Peevski – Peevski and Kiril Petkov embraced, Dancho Tsonev and Asen Vassilev, 'Vazrazhdane'," Boyko Borissov remarked.

He emphasized that he was involved in negotiating both the previous government and the current one.

"Until the last hour, there was no majority that could pass in Parliament without tricks. At that time, people from Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, led by Dzhevdet Chakarov, agreed to give their support for the government to pass," said GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

Borissov explained that a large part of the time was spent in negotiations with Democratic Bulgaria (DB).

"They acknowledged that we had agreed on everything, and in the past few days, the things that Atanasov requested—and I promised him and Mirchev—were to halt the election of Prosecutor General and prevent this Supreme Judicial Council from electing Prosecutor General. This happened, and yet they did not come to the government," he stated.

He highlighted the importance of overcoming political and personal ego in the current situation.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued
Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued
13:12, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
 Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
12:38, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
12:26, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
23:13, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 MPs conclusively adopted the law on revenue and expenditure
MPs conclusively adopted the law on revenue and expenditure
19:49, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport
After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport
19:42, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 The BDZ train set off at a red traffic light, claims the private carrier - owner of one of the trains involved in the fatal crash
The BDZ train set off at a red traffic light, claims the private carrier - owner of one of the trains involved in the fatal crash
18:38, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
 "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov
"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov
17:54, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Two dead, six injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)
Two dead, six injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)
17:24, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Will Bulgaria meet the inflation criterion for the Eurozone?
Will Bulgaria meet the inflation criterion for the Eurozone?
16:27, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
 President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
16:12, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
15:52, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
More from: Politics
Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
MPs conclusively adopted the law on revenue and expenditure
MPs conclusively adopted the law on revenue and expenditure
"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov
"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov
President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
PM-Designate Rosen Zhelyazkov presented draft cabinet line-up
PM-Designate Rosen Zhelyazkov presented draft cabinet line-up
Топ 24
Най-четени
Депутатите избраха Росен Желязков за премиер и одобриха състава на МС
Депутатите избраха Росен Желязков за премиер и одобриха състава на МС
Депутатите гласуват кабинета "Желязков"
Депутатите гласуват кабинета "Желязков"
Влакът на БДЖ е тръгнал на червен светофар, твърди частният превозвач - собственик на една от катастрофиралите композиции
Влакът на БДЖ е тръгнал на червен светофар, твърди частният...
Двама загинали и шестима ранени при тежка катастрофа между два товарни влака до София
Двама загинали и шестима ранени при тежка катастрофа между два...
Човешка грешка е най-вероятната причина за тежкия жп инцидент с два товарни влака (ОБЗОР)
Човешка грешка е най-вероятната причина за тежкия жп инцидент с два...
Слави Трифонов: Казах, че ще направя всичко възможно да има правителство
Слави Трифонов: Казах, че ще направя всичко възможно да има...
Тотална деградация и безхаберие цари в БДЖ, заяви Илиян Филипов
Тотална деградация и безхаберие цари в БДЖ, заяви Илиян Филипов
Депутатите приеха окончателно Закона за приходите и разходите
Депутатите приеха окончателно Закона за приходите и разходите
Само членове на ВСС с неизтекъл мандат ще могат да избират "тримата големи", реши парламентът
Само членове на ВСС с неизтекъл мандат ще могат да избират...
Иван Пешев пое поста министър на младежта и спорта от Георги Глушков
Иван Пешев пое поста министър на младежта и спорта от Георги Глушков
Прекрояват бюджета за 2025 година
Прекрояват бюджета за 2025 година