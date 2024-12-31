Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing

Caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, together with ministers and representatives of state institutions, will visit the Kulata border crossing on 1 January at 10.30, the press office of the Council of Ministers said on December 31.

The event marks the official full membership of Bulgaria in the Schengen Area. During the visit, the caretaker Prime Minister will review the organization at the checkpoint and symbolically lift the border barrier, emphasizing the importance of this moment in facilitating cross-border movement, as highlighted by the government's information service.

Bulgaria's caretaker Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov and Romania's Interior Minister Cătălin Predoiu will be present at the "Danube Bridge" (Ruse–Giurgiu) border crossing at midnight to mark the countries' full accession to Schengen, with the abolition of controls at internal land borders.

