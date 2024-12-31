НОВИНИ
Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing

българия шенген премиерът главчев символично вдигне граничната бариера кулата
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:41, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, together with ministers and representatives of state institutions, will visit the Kulata border crossing on 1 January at 10.30, the press office of the Council of Ministers said on December 31.

The event marks the official full membership of Bulgaria in the Schengen Area. During the visit, the caretaker Prime Minister will review the organization at the checkpoint and symbolically lift the border barrier, emphasizing the importance of this moment in facilitating cross-border movement, as highlighted by the government's information service.

The event is related to Bulgaria's official full accession to the Schengen area.

On the spot, the caretaker prime minister will inspect the organisation set up for the functioning of the checkpoint and symbolically lift the border barrier, underlining the importance of this moment for facilitating the movement across the borders, the government information service said.

Bulgaria's caretaker Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov and Romania's Interior Minister Cătălin Predoiu will be present at the "Danube Bridge" (Ruse–Giurgiu) border crossing at midnight to mark the countries' full accession to Schengen, with the abolition of controls at internal land borders.

