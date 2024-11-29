Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia

Protests and clashes with police in Georgia. 32 people injured, 43 arrested. Anger was unleashed after the government's decision to suspend EU membership talks. The ruling Georgian Dream party accused Brussels of blackmail. The decision was announced after the European Parliament called for new elections in the country.

In a post on the social network X on November 29, Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria Otar Berdzenishvili expressed support for the protesters and announced that he was resigning because of "undermining EU integration efforts".

The ambassador added that the tireless efforts to achieve these goals "must not be undermined or compromised" in any way.

At the end of his message, he expresses support for the people protesting in Georgia and calls for no violence to be used against them.

