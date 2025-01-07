Police officer arrested while receiving bribe

A police officer from Vetovo has been charged with fraud. The 38-year-old man was arrested on November 29 last year while receiving marked banknotes totaling 1,500 BGN.

The police officer, along with his 42-year-old accomplice, who posed as an officer from the group for the fight against organised crime, had been blackmailing two local residents for two months. They misled their victims into believing that investigations were being conducted into the origins of their income and property. They demanded 2,000 BGN from one individual and 1,500 BGN from the other, claiming that if they paid, the case materials would not be forwarded to the Prosecutor's office.

Witnesses have been questioned, searches and seizures have been conducted, and numerous expert analyses have been commissioned, some of which have already been completed. The police officer is currently under house arrest.

