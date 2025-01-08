НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание

Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture has requested assurances regarding the safety of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure amid the fire in Los Angeles

The gold treasure is on display at the Paul Getty Museum until March

Панагюрско златно съкровище
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:04, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Due to the fire in Los Angeles, caretaker Minister of Culture, Nayden Todorov, has sent a letter to the management of the Getty Museum requesting that the exhibits from Bulgaria, including the Panagyurishte Gold Treasure, be secured in a safe location.

The exhibition, dedicated to Ancient Thrace, features artifacts from 18 Bulgarian museums. It has been on display in the U.S. since November last year and is scheduled to remain there until March.

The Ministry of Culture informed that the museum has vaults designed to protect the exhibits, even in the event of a fire, and that they are in constant contact with the museum's management. While the fire is near the building, there is no direct threat at this time.

The museum issued a statement assuring that there is no danger to the exhibits and outlined the measures being taken due to the fire.

Gold treasures and artefacts from 14 Bulgarian museums go on display at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

What measures is the government taking against the distribution of vapes with dope and laughing gas ?
What measures is the government taking against the distribution of vapes with dope and laughing gas ?
16:04, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Bulgaria celebrates Babinden (Midwives' Day)
Bulgaria celebrates Babinden (Midwives' Day)
14:54, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
 Sports journalist Petar Vassilev - Petela passed away
Sports journalist Petar Vassilev - Petela passed away
14:49, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 Resumption of work of Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant is a priority, Minister of Energy says
Resumption of work of Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant is a priority, Minister of Energy says
14:10, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 GERB - UDF: Negotiations on forming future government continue without "Democratic Bulgaria"
GERB - UDF: Negotiations on forming future government continue without "Democratic Bulgaria"
13:20, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
 Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP: Bulgaria could be a key transit hub on the energy map of Europe
Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP: Bulgaria could be a key transit hub on the energy map of Europe
21:10, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Budget Committee in Parliament approved budget extension law
Budget Committee in Parliament approved budget extension law
19:23, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
 Budget Committee voted against extending reduced VAT rate for bread
Budget Committee voted against extending reduced VAT rate for bread
18:36, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
 Bread price hike: Will other bakery products go up in price?
Bread price hike: Will other bakery products go up in price?
18:15, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Measures against air pollution: Schools and kindergartens in Sofia advised to reduce outdoor physical activity
Measures against air pollution: Schools and kindergartens in Sofia advised to reduce outdoor physical activity
18:00, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 Mummers parade in carnival in Pirin mountain (see pics)
Mummers parade in carnival in Pirin mountain (see pics)
17:12, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
 One person killed after a serious accident in Razgrad region
One person killed after a serious accident in Razgrad region
16:33, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
More from: Culture
Mummers parade in carnival in Pirin mountain (see pics)
Mummers parade in carnival in Pirin mountain (see pics)
Ivanovden - the Day of Saint John the Baptist, name day observed by nearly 330,000 Bulgarians
Ivanovden - the Day of Saint John the Baptist, name day observed by nearly 330,000 Bulgarians
Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)
Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)
Топ 24
Най-четени
Почина спортният журналист Петър Василев - Петела
Почина спортният журналист Петър Василев - Петела
ГЕРБ-СДС: Преговорите за правителство продължават без "Демократична България"
ГЕРБ-СДС: Преговорите за правителство продължават без...
Напусна ни един от доайените на спортната журналистика в БНТ Петър Василев - Петела
Напусна ни един от доайените на спортната журналистика в БНТ Петър...
Смъртните случаи с мигранти в Странджа: Френски доброволец с ужасяващ разказ пред БНТ
Смъртните случаи с мигранти в Странджа: Френски доброволец с...
Мръсен въздух в София - общината излезе с препоръки към училища и детски градини
Мръсен въздух в София - общината излезе с препоръки към училища и...
Пожарът в Лос Анджелис: Министерството на културата поиска гаранции за сигурността на Панагюрското златно съкровище
Пожарът в Лос Анджелис: Министерството на културата поиска гаранции...
Съдът в Солун осъди виновните за смъртта на българина Тоско Бозаджийски
Съдът в Солун осъди виновните за смъртта на българина Тоско...
Дания, Панама и Канада отхвърлят идеите на Тръмп за придобиване на нови територии
Дания, Панама и Канада отхвърлят идеите на Тръмп за придобиване на...
Почина композиторът Александър Савелиев, който пострада при взрив на газова бутилка
Почина композиторът Александър Савелиев, който пострада при взрив...
Пегула се класира с лекота за четвъртфиналите на WTA 500 в Аделаида
Пегула се класира с лекота за четвъртфиналите на WTA 500 в Аделаида
Ще те помним винаги, учителю!
Ще те помним винаги, учителю!