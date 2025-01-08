Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture has requested assurances regarding the safety of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure amid the fire in Los Angeles

Due to the fire in Los Angeles, caretaker Minister of Culture, Nayden Todorov, has sent a letter to the management of the Getty Museum requesting that the exhibits from Bulgaria, including the Panagyurishte Gold Treasure, be secured in a safe location.

The exhibition, dedicated to Ancient Thrace, features artifacts from 18 Bulgarian museums. It has been on display in the U.S. since November last year and is scheduled to remain there until March.

The Ministry of Culture informed that the museum has vaults designed to protect the exhibits, even in the event of a fire, and that they are in constant contact with the museum's management. While the fire is near the building, there is no direct threat at this time.

The museum issued a statement assuring that there is no danger to the exhibits and outlined the measures being taken due to the fire.

Gold treasures and artefacts from 14 Bulgarian museums go on display at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles

