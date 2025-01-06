НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev

Христо Ботев - Калофер - честване
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:40, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of the Bulgarian poet and revolutionary Hristo Botev with honorary events throughout the country on January 6. In his birth town of Kalofer, the celebrations were, by tradition, particularly emotional.

The 177th anniversary of Hristo Botev's birth was marked in front of the monumeng dedicated to him, in Borisova Garden, Sofia. The mayor of the capital city noted that Botev remains an ideal, and that young generations should be taught to have the same love for their homeland.

***

Botev was born in Kalofer in 1848. His father was a teacher and one of the most significant figures in the late period of the Bulgarian National Revival.

In 1863, after completing his elementary education in Kalofer, Botev was sent by his father to a high school in Odessa, where he studied for 2 years. During this period, his ties to the Russian revolutionary movement and his political views began to form.

In 1867, he returned to Kalofer to teach in place of his ill father. In May, he made a public speech against the Ottoman authorities, which led to his exile and move to Romania seeking asylum.

From 1869 to 1871, Botev worked again as a teacher in Bessarabia, keeping close relations with the Bulgarian revolutionary movement and its leaders. In June 1871, he became editor of the revolutionary emigrant newspaper "Word of the Bulgarian Emigrants", where he published early poetic works.

He closely collaborated with the Russian revolutionists and worked for the Russian newspaper Svoboda (Liberty).

In 1873, he worked on the satiric newspaper “Alarm Clock” and published political fiction aimed at wealthy Bulgarians. He continued to write poetry with themes such as revolutionary zeal and freedom, with two of his more famous poems being, “In the Tavern” and “My Prayer”.

After the outbreak of the 1876 April Uprising, which had the goal to liberate Bulgaria from the five-century Ottoman rule, Botev began organising a troupe to enter Bulgaria and help the rebels.

On 30th of May, 1876, Botev and part of the troupe seized a ship and re-entered Bulgaria from Romania near Kozloduy.

Hristo Botev was killed on 1st of June 1876.

Since his death, many streets, cities and landmarks have been named after the revolutionary, including “Botev Point”, “Botev Peak”, and “Botevgrad”.

A football stadium in the South Bulgarian city of Plovdiv was named “Hristo Botev” in 1961 and is home to the professional football club “Botev Plovdiv”.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion
Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion
21:49, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
 Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
19:37, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
 Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
19:07, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
 Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
18:07, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
 President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
16:46, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
16:12, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Bread prices hike, with increases exceeding 30% in some areas
Bread prices hike, with increases exceeding 30% in some areas
15:47, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 Prices of basic foods have increased: Sugar, oil, and flour see the highest price hike
Prices of basic foods have increased: Sugar, oil, and flour see the highest price hike
13:49, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany
Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany
12:50, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
 "Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
22:17, 05.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
21:54, 05.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
20:19, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
More from: Culture
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)
Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)
Mummers festival "Surva" visits Sofia
Mummers festival "Surva" visits Sofia
Winter fairy tale in the village of Shiroka Laka in the Phodope mountains (see pics)
Winter fairy tale in the village of Shiroka Laka in the Phodope mountains (see pics)
Sofia Opera and Ballet sends off 2024 with gala concerts
Sofia Opera and Ballet sends off 2024 with gala concerts
Топ 24
Най-четени
МВР: Няма виновни за инцидента, при който дете застреля баща си - полицай в Пловдив
МВР: Няма виновни за инцидента, при който дете застреля баща си -...
Най-силната снежна буря от 15 години: Обилни снеговалежи в Европа и САЩ
Най-силната снежна буря от 15 години: Обилни снеговалежи в Европа и...
Повече от 20 дни продължава издирването на 13-годишния Николай от Конаре
Повече от 20 дни продължава издирването на 13-годишния Николай от...
Празнуваме Богоявление или Йордановден - вижте мъжкото хоро от Калофер
Празнуваме Богоявление или Йордановден - вижте мъжкото хоро от Калофер
3 метра сняг на Троянския проход, разчистването продължава
3 метра сняг на Троянския проход, разчистването продължава
Картата на бойните действия в Украйна претърпява промени две седмици преди влизането на Тръмп в Белия дом
Картата на бойните действия в Украйна претърпява промени две...
Президентът Румен Радев за първия мандат: Политическите партии да спрат да си играят със съдбата на хората
Президентът Румен Радев за първия мандат: Политическите партии да...
Богоявленски водосвет на бойните знамена и знамената светини
Богоявленски водосвет на бойните знамена и знамената светини
Северна Корея изстреля балистична ракета
Северна Корея изстреля балистична ракета
Повече катастрофи, но по-малко жертви и ранени отчитат от МВР през 2024 г.
Повече катастрофи, но по-малко жертви и ранени отчитат от МВР през 2024 г.
177 години от рождението на Ботев: Почетни събития в родния Калофер и страната
177 години от рождението на Ботев: Почетни събития в родния Калофер и страната