Bulgaria celebrates Babinden (Midwives' Day)

Today, according to the new style calendar, we celebrate the Day of Midwives, also known as Babin Den.

Babin Den is one of the major traditional holidays in Bulgarian folklore, dedicated to the women who assisted in childbirth and supported young mothers - the so-called "babi" (literal translation "old women", "old grannies").

The rituals observed on this day primarily aim to show respect and honour to those who help bring new life into the world.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News