Resumption of work of Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant is a priority, Minister of Energy says

The resumption of operations at the Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant (PSHPP) is a top priority, the caretaker Minister of Energy, Vladimir Malinov, said at a briefing at the Council of Ministers on Jsnuary 8.

"This morning at the Ministry of Energy, two contracts were signed: one for the rehabilitation of Unit 1 with the Japanese company Toshiba, and another for the repair and rehabilitation of Unit 3 by a consortium of two Austrian companies, ABB-Voith," the minister announced.

Malinov referred to the facility as "the largest water battery in Southeastern Europe" and noted that in late December last year, Hydro Unit 2 at the plant resumed operations.

The minister emphasized the significance of PSHPP Chaira in balancing the Bulgarian electricity transmission system, ensuring the security of electricity supply, and enabling further growth in renewable energy sources.

"Our proposal is based on a risk analysis of the content of so-called bioethers in fuels. It will be published next week so that it can be tabled in the National Assembly as soon as possible," he explained.

Source: BTA

