НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на парламента

Resumption of work of Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant is a priority, Minister of Energy says

възобновяването работата павец чаира приоритет каза министър владимир малинов
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:10, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The resumption of the operation of the pumped storage hydropower plant (PSHPP) "Chaira" is a priority, the caretaker Minister of Energy Vladimir Malinov said at a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

The resumption of operations at the Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant (PSHPP) is a top priority, the caretaker Minister of Energy, Vladimir Malinov, said at a briefing at the Council of Ministers on Jsnuary 8.

"This morning at the Ministry of Energy, two contracts were signed: one for the rehabilitation of Unit 1 with the Japanese company Toshiba, and another for the repair and rehabilitation of Unit 3 by a consortium of two Austrian companies, ABB-Voith," the minister announced.

Malinov referred to the facility as "the largest water battery in Southeastern Europe" and noted that in late December last year, Hydro Unit 2 at the plant resumed operations.

The minister emphasized the significance of PSHPP Chaira in balancing the Bulgarian electricity transmission system, ensuring the security of electricity supply, and enabling further growth in renewable energy sources.

"Our proposal is based on a risk analysis of the content of so-called bioethers in fuels. It will be published next week so that it can be tabled in the National Assembly as soon as possible," he explained.

Source: BTA

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Bulgaria celebrates Babinden (Midwives' Day)
Bulgaria celebrates Babinden (Midwives' Day)
14:54, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
 Sports journalist Petar Vassilev - Petela passed away
Sports journalist Petar Vassilev - Petela passed away
14:49, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 GERB - UDF: Negotiations on forming future government continue without "Democratic Bulgaria"
GERB - UDF: Negotiations on forming future government continue without "Democratic Bulgaria"
13:20, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
 Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP: Bulgaria could be a key transit hub on the energy map of Europe
Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP: Bulgaria could be a key transit hub on the energy map of Europe
21:10, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Budget Committee in Parliament approved budget extension law
Budget Committee in Parliament approved budget extension law
19:23, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
 Budget Committee voted against extending reduced VAT rate for bread
Budget Committee voted against extending reduced VAT rate for bread
18:36, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
 Bread price hike: Will other bakery products go up in price?
Bread price hike: Will other bakery products go up in price?
18:15, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Measures against air pollution: Schools and kindergartens in Sofia advised to reduce outdoor physical activity
Measures against air pollution: Schools and kindergartens in Sofia advised to reduce outdoor physical activity
18:00, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 Mummers parade in carnival in Pirin mountain (see pics)
Mummers parade in carnival in Pirin mountain (see pics)
17:12, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
 One person killed after a serious accident in Razgrad region
One person killed after a serious accident in Razgrad region
16:33, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Police officer arrested while receiving bribe
Police officer arrested while receiving bribe
16:12, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" submitted a bill for changes in the Electoral Code
"We Continue the Change" submitted a bill for changes in the Electoral Code
15:24, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
More from: Economy
Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP: Bulgaria could be a key transit hub on the energy map of Europe
Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP: Bulgaria could be a key transit hub on the energy map of Europe
Budget Committee voted against extending reduced VAT rate for bread
Budget Committee voted against extending reduced VAT rate for bread
Bread price hike: Will other bakery products go up in price?
Bread price hike: Will other bakery products go up in price?
Economists predict a rise in inflation in Bulgaria
Economists predict a rise in inflation in Bulgaria
Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
Bread prices hike, with increases exceeding 30% in some areas
Bread prices hike, with increases exceeding 30% in some areas
Топ 24
Най-четени
Почина спортният журналист Петър Василев - Петела
Почина спортният журналист Петър Василев - Петела
ГЕРБ-СДС: Преговорите за правителство продължават без "Демократична България"
ГЕРБ-СДС: Преговорите за правителство продължават без...
Напусна ни един от доайените на спортната журналистика в БНТ Петър Василев - Петела
Напусна ни един от доайените на спортната журналистика в БНТ Петър...
Смъртните случаи с мигранти в Странджа: Френски доброволец с ужасяващ разказ пред БНТ
Смъртните случаи с мигранти в Странджа: Френски доброволец с...
Мръсен въздух в София - общината излезе с препоръки към училища и детски градини
Мръсен въздух в София - общината излезе с препоръки към училища и...
Съдът в Солун осъди виновните за смъртта на българина Тоско Бозаджийски
Съдът в Солун осъди виновните за смъртта на българина Тоско...
Пожарът в Лос Анджелис: Министерството на културата поиска гаранции за сигурността на Панагюрското златно съкровище
Пожарът в Лос Анджелис: Министерството на културата поиска гаранции...
Дания, Панама и Канада отхвърлят идеите на Тръмп за придобиване на нови територии
Дания, Панама и Канада отхвърлят идеите на Тръмп за придобиване на...
Почина композиторът Александър Савелиев, който пострада при взрив на газова бутилка
Почина композиторът Александър Савелиев, който пострада при взрив...
Томи Пол оцеля след драма в първия си мач в Аделаида и продължи към четвъртфиналите
Томи Пол оцеля след драма в първия си мач в Аделаида и продължи към четвъртфиналите
Семейство дари на неонатологията в УМБАЛ Бургас апаратура за 72 000 лв.
Семейство дари на неонатологията в УМБАЛ Бургас апаратура за 72 000 лв.