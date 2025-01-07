НОВИНИ
The Budget and Legal Affairs Committees in Parliament start their work

15:00, 07.01.2025
The Budget and Legal Affairs Committees of the National Assembly are holding their first meetings on January 7. The composition of these key committees was finalized on the last working day before the MPs' holiday break, and they are operating without appointed chairpersons to avoid potential controversies.

The Legal Affairs Committee's agenda includes three proposed amendments to the Judicial System Act, submitted by "Vazrazhdane," We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, and There is Such a People.

Meanwhile, the Budget Committee begins reviewing the state budget for this year, which was submitted by the Council of Ministers. Caretaker Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova is expected to be heard during the sitting.

In parallel, the committee is set to discuss the Law on State Revenues and Expenditures, which will be in effect until the 2025 budget is passed. Currently, most parliamentary parties have expressed opposition to the content of this law.

