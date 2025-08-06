Major Breakdown Leaves Veliko Tarnovo and 10 Villages Without Water

Since the early hours of this morning, August 6, teams from “Yovkovtsi” Water Supply and Sewerage (ViK) and the municipal authorities have been working to repair a serious damage on the main water pipeline in the Veliko Tarnovo area.

The affected section has been identified, and additional heavy machinery has been dispatched to the site to speed up the repair works. Operations are ongoing in coordination with experts from the municipal administration.

Due to the breakdown, not only Veliko Tarnovo but also 10 other settlements in the region are currently without water supply.

The water utility company has assured the public that water services are expected to be restored by midnight — or earlier, if possible.