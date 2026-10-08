Skopje Has Agreed to Allow Bulgarian Doctors to Examine Iva Mihaylova, One Year After She Was Injured In an Accident

Bulgarian doctors will be allowed to examine Iva Mihaylova in North Macedonia. This became clear today from a declaration by Progressive Bulgaria in parliament. The governing parties called on MPs to unite behind the cause of ensuring that Iva Mihaylova has the opportunity to receive treatment in Bulgaria.

BNT was the first to raise the issue of the Bulgarian citizen who was injured in a road accident and who had so far been unable to leave her home town for treatment because of a court order.

Progressive Bulgaria called on MPs to unite and defended Iva’s right to receive treatment in Bulgaria.

Progressive Bulgaria welcomed the North Macedonian side’s agreement to allow Bulgarian doctors to take part in assessing Iva Mihaylova’s health.

“After months of concern, there has finally been a positive step by the authorities in North Macedonia. We welcome the agreement to involve Bulgarian doctors and expect it to quickly lead to an actual examination and the necessary treatment. This opportunity must be used immediately. Let Iva receive full protection and a fair trial,” Ivan Golomeev said in a declaration on behalf of the Progressive Bulgaria parliamentary group.

The case against Iva Mihaylova in the Republic of North Macedonia concerns her involvement in a road accident in which a person died. Mihaylova, who holds dual Bulgarian and North Macedonian citizenship, has been charged with an offence related to road safety in North Macedonia. The accident, in which several people, including Mihaylova herself, were injured, occurred in early October 2025. Iva Mihaylova’s documents were confiscated following the accident, preventing her from receiving treatment in Bulgaria, one of the countries where such treatment is possible because of the nature of her spinal injuries.