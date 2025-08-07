Two People Drowned in the sea near Sunny Beach

Two people drowned in the sea yesterday, August 6, with both incidents occurring at the Sunny Beach resort.

The first incident was reported to the regional police station in Nessebar around 10:30 a.m., that in front of a disco on the beach, the lifeguard at post №4 pulled an unconscious man from the water. Emergency medical services arrived quickly at the scene but could only confirm the death of the man, who was estimated to be between 60 and 70 years old.

The second incident was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m., that near the beach area in front of a hotel in Sunny Beach, the lifeguard at post №20 rescued a man from the sea who was also in an unresponsive state. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, the man died. He was later identified as a 93-year-old Polish national. His body has been transported for autopsy.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for both cases.