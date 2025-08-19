БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
'MRF–New Beginning' PG Leader Calls for Emergency Parliamentary Meeting on Water Crisis

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
делян пеевски поиска свикване извънредно заседание комисията околна среда заради водната криза

Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova, should convene an extraordinary meeting of the Committee on Environment and Water to draft and adopt a resolution for the immediate, effective and decisive resolution of Bulgaria’s systemic water crisis. This demand was made by the leader of 'MRF–New Beginning' parliamentary group, Delyan Peevski, in a statement circulated to the media by the party’s press office on August 19.

“The escalating problem of drinking water shortages requires urgent and decisive state action. Today, at least half a million Bulgarians are affected by the water crisis. If delays, postponements and the constant shifting of responsibility continue, tomorrow the threat will extend to everyone!

That is why MRF–New Beginning has demanded that the Speaker of Parliament, Natalia Kiselova, convene an emergency sitting of the parliamentary Committee on Environment and Water to prepare and adopt a resolution of the National Assembly for the immediate, effective and categorical resolution of Bulgaria’s systemic water crisis.

Addressing the water problem is one of the greatest challenges we face, and it requires a decisive new beginning to ensure a successful and sustainable outcome for the people.

Today, the most valuable resource – water – is managed by four ministries, several subordinate agencies, municipalities and commercial companies that simply pass the problem around. This is one of the main reasons why a critical mass of people in Bulgaria still lack reliable access to drinking water.

Urgent measures must include drilling new wells, testing water safety, identifying new sources, cleaning existing sources and pipelines, as well as replacing, repairing and building the entire water supply and irrigation infrastructure for both agriculture and industry.

Since Bulgaria lacks a centralised, functioning water management system, it is essential to create a National Water Board, bringing together representatives of all institutions and authorities responsible for water resources. Such a body could also ensure the financial security of all projects through the national budget, EU funding and capital from the Bulgarian Development Bank.

In the 21st century, it is unacceptable for people to face a catastrophic crisis – without access to drinking water. It is the responsibility of politicians and state leaders to build strong structures that guarantee this will never happen again.

'New Beginning' continues to pursue its mission: a better life, security and protection for the people,” the statement concludes.

Последвайте ни

