A Year after Road Accident in North Macedonia, Iva Mihaylova Is in Bulgaria (OVERVIEW)

Iva Mihaylova is in Bulgaria and has been admitted to 'Pirogov' emergency hospital in Sofia for treatment. She crossed the border yesterday using her personal identity documents.

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) was the first to raise and bring public attention to the case of Iva Mihaylova from Kočani, North Macedonia, with dual citizenship, who was unable to leave her home town for medical treatment for more than a year because of a court-imposed travel ban following a serious road accident.

Our reports prompted reactions from the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government. Just over a year ago, Iva was seriously injured in a road accident near Kocani. Despite being injured, she was charged and legal proceedings were initiated against her in the Republic of North Macedonia.

Iva Mihaylova arrived at Pirogov Hospital, accompanied by her Bulgarian lawyer.

Iva Mihaylova: “First, I’d like to personally thank you, Ivo, for being by my side the whole time and for being the first to report on my situation, as well as your television station. - BNT: Iva, how did you cross the border? - We crossed the border normally, using my personal documents. BNT: How did North Macedonia allow you to leave? “They assisted us.” BNT: Who assisted you? “The border police.” BNT: Was there any violation of the law in the way you left North Macedonia? “No. I crossed using my own documents, my Macedonian ones.”

Mihaylova’s lawyer also claims that she crossed the border legally.

Nikolay Dimitrov, Iva Mihaylova’s lawyer: “Yesterday I spoke to my friend Iva, and she said she could not stay there any longer. You have followed this story from the very beginning and know very well how the authorities have treated her and how things have unfolded. She told me she was not feeling well, so I decided to cross the border, go into town and pick her up. We went through the checkpoint. She showed her Macedonian identity card when leaving, and there was no problem. She showed her Bulgarian identity card at our border checkpoint, and we returned home yesterday evening.”

Iva says she didn’t believe she’d be able to cross the border, but she undertook this trip to seek medical treatment because her condition is getting worse every day.

Nikolay Dimitrov, Iva Mihaylova’s lawyer: “She is exercising her right to receive medical treatment, and I helped her do that as her friend.”

Iva Mihaylova: - BNT: Iva, how did everything unfold for you? Tell us in detail what happened yesterday, last night, and today. - A little earlier yesterday, I started feeling extremely ill. Then I called Niki; we discussed it, and we both decided that he would pick me up and take me back to Bulgaria. - BNT: What exactly happened during the border check when you were leaving the Republic of Moldova? - Nothing. I just handed over my documents for inspection, and they let us through. - BNT: When exactly did this happen? - Yesterday afternoon. - BNT: Was it still daylight? - Yes, it was daylight. - BNT: If a campaign begins in North Macedonia claiming that you left the country illegally, what is your response? -“How could it have been illegal when I crossed at a border checkpoint? We were checked. There was nothing illegal about it.”

Iva Mihaylova’s lawyer says they are prepared for any eventuality, including the possibility of an Interpol Red Notice being issued.

Nikolay Dimitrov, Iva Mihaylova’s attorney: “This procedure for issuing a ‘red notice’ is not one-sided. We are prepared for such a move as well, and there are steps we can take. The decision can be challenged through the proper legal channels. My client has medical opinions from doctors abroad stating that she needs treatment in a country outside North Macedonia.”

Iva Mihaylova was admitted to the neurosurgery department at Pirogov Hospital for tests and treatment.