Iva Mihaylova to Remain in 'Pirogov' Hospital for Several Days; Medical Examinations Begin

Iva Mihaylova is now in Bulgaria. She crossed the border using her personal identity documents yesterday.

BNT was the first to raise the case back in May. Our reports prompted responses from the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government.

Just over a year ago, Iva was seriously injured in a road accident near Kočani. Despite being one of those injured, she was charged and proceedings were brought against her in the Republic of North Macedonia.

Yesterday, Iva Mihaylova passed border control in the Republic of North Macedonia using her identity card issued as a citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia. She then left the country. She subsequently entered Bulgaria using her Bulgarian identity card, again through a border checkpoint and following the standard border checks. She was collected from Kočani by her Bulgarian lawyer and brought to Sofia after they spoke on the phone earlier yesterday.

Iva Mihaylova: “I would like to thank you personally, Ivo, for being by my side throughout this time and for being the first to report my situation, as well as thanking your television station. We crossed the border normally, using my personal documents.” - BNT: How did North Macedonia allow you to leave? - “They helped us. The border police.” - Was there any legal violation in the way you left the Republic of North Macedonia? “No. I crossed using my documents, my Macedonian ones. Yesterday, a little earlier in the day, I began feeling extremely unwell, so I called Niki. We discussed it and both decided that I should return to Bulgaria.” - What happened during the border check when you were leaving the Republic of North Macedonia? - Nothing. I just handed over my documents for inspection, and they let us through. - When exactly did this happen? - “Yesterday afternoon. They checked us, and there was nothing illegal about it.”

According to her lawyer, neither of them believed they would be able to cross the border.

Nikolay Dimitrov, Iva Mihaylova’s lawyer: “Yesterday I spoke to my friend Iva, and she said she simply could not stay there any longer. You have followed this case from the beginning and know very well how the authorities have treated her and how things have developed. She told me she was feeling unwell, so I decided to cross the border, go to the town and collect her. We went through the checkpoint. She showed her North Macedonian identity document on the way out, and there was no problem. She showed her Bulgarian identity card at our border checkpoint, and we returned home yesterday evening. This morning, we took steps to have her admitted to a medical facility because she is not feeling well. She does not even have any other clothes with her at the moment, because we did not believe we would be able to cross the border, but we had to try.”

Iva Mihaylova is prohibited from leaving the town of Kočani in the Republic of North Macedonia, and both her passports have been confiscated. She holds citizenship of both countries and has identity documents issued by Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia. Today, the Interior Minister said that the circumstances surrounding her entry into Bulgaria would have to be established, including through questioning.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of the Interior: “I was informed that she and her lawyer are at Pirogov Hospital. Steps will be taken to question her to establish whether, when, where and how she crossed the border. We will check whether they need protection, and if they do, it will be provided.”

President Iliana Iotova told journalists that she would meet Iva Mihaylova at the first opportunity. She was speaking on the sidelines of the international conference “The Black Sea and Eastern Europe: Key to European Security”.

“No, they have not asked me for assistance. I assume the medical examination is taking place now at Pirogov, because while we were at the conference, I understood that it was due to happen. We will wait to see the conclusions of the Bulgarian specialists. Unfortunately, I cannot provide any further information at this stage. - BNT: Will you meet with her? “At the first opportunity, provided she is not kept in hospital. But even if she is admitted, I will do everything possible to see her. - What response do you expect from North Macedonia? “We will have to wait and see. There are still many circumstances that remain unclear. I think other competent authorities in Bulgaria will also need to answer questions that concern you,” the President said.

Iva Mihaylova is currently in the neurosurgery department at Pirogov Hospital, where she is undergoing tests to establish her exact medical condition. We understand that the examinations will continue for at least several days, allowing doctors to determine what treatment she needs and how best to support her recovery.