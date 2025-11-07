БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Българските евромонети - вижте дизайна им (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Сделката за "Лукойл": "Гънвор" се...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Assen Vassilev of WCC-DB: Gunvor’s withdrawal from the Lukoil deal puts Bulgaria in a difficult position

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
EN
Запази

There is a plan that can work for quite a long period of time, he said

асен василев оттеглянето сделката лукойл силно притеснително
Снимка: BNT

The news of Gunvor’s withdrawal from the deal to acquire Lukoil’s overseas assets is “deeply concerning”, as the Bulgarian government had effectively been hoping for the transaction to go through, thereby avoiding the need to take any direct action regarding Lukoil.

Speaking in the studio of “The Day Begins” on November 7, Assen Vassilev – chairman of We Continue the Change and MP from the 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria' parliamentary group – explained:

“When the deal was first announced, we warned that the decision of the US Office of Foreign Assets Control had to be awaited. We have now seen that this decision is negative.”

“This is the same office that imposes the Magnitsky sanctions,” Vassilev continued, “so from this point onwards, there is no way to appeal. That is why the company itself has confirmed that it is withdrawing from the deal.”

“This places us in a rather serious situation, because on 21 November, if the Bulgarian government has not taken action or if no alternative deal is reached – which is practically impossible in the remaining two weeks – all banks will stop servicing Lukoil. This means the company will be unable to purchase crude oil and, consequently, unable to produce and sell fuel, as it cannot operate with funds."

Vassilev explained that such a scenario had been considered as early as 2022, during preparations following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. A similar contingency plan was also reviewed under the Denkov cabinet, he added.

“There is a detailed, hour-by-hour plan outlining the actions to be taken from the moment sanctions are imposed. The plan exists, but it should have been activated two weeks ago, because the timeframe is extremely tight and the required steps are complex,” Vassilev said.

He noted that while the plan could function over an extended period, it must be implemented by “a competent person with an international team”.

“From now on, the questions are for the Zhelyazkov government – what measures will it take to ensure there is no disruption to fuel supplies,” he added.

Vassilev warned that any interruption of oil supplies would have severe repercussions for the entire economy, potentially worse than the Covid crisis from an economic point of view:

“In that scenario, all forecasts for economic growth, VAT revenues and so on would change dramatically. I sincerely hope we do not reach that point. The Bulgarian government has not only the ability but also the obligation to act extremely swiftly to prevent such a situation, as it would affect all sectors,” he said.

Turning to the state budget for next year, Vassilev noted that it contains no significant expansion of social spending, apart from an additional 120 leva for the second year of maternity leave.

“What we see is extremely poor allocation of resources – opaque accumulation of funds and forecasts that simply won’t materialise. There is a way to avoid dipping into the pockets of Bulgarian citizens, and it’s not particularly complicated,” he concluded.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

С джипове, кран, заровена цистерна и бидони: Източиха гориво за 1 млн. лв. от тръбопровод на "Лукойл"
1
С джипове, кран, заровена цистерна и бидони: Източиха гориво за 1...
Все още се изясняват причините за катастрофата с мигранти в Бургас
2
Все още се изясняват причините за катастрофата с мигранти в Бургас
Гонка с мигранти: Кола падна в езерото Вая в Бургас
3
Гонка с мигранти: Кола падна в езерото Вая в Бургас
Служител на ВиК загина в Лясковец, докато отстранява авария
4
Служител на ВиК загина в Лясковец, докато отстранява авария
Сделката за "Лукойл": "Гънвор" се отказва да купи задграничните активи на компанията
5
Сделката за "Лукойл": "Гънвор" се отказва да...
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на главния архитект Богдана Панайотова
6
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на главния...

Най-четени

"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в ковчези": Кочани
1
"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в...
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше открит жив в планината
2
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше...
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
3
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
4
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по български
5
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по...
Моторист и жена загинаха при катастрофи в Пловдивско и Великотърновско
6
Моторист и жена загинаха при катастрофи в Пловдивско и Великотърновско

More from: Bulgaria

Parliament Grants Emergency Powers to Future Special Administrator of Lukoil Refinery in Burgas
Parliament Grants Emergency Powers to Future Special Administrator of Lukoil Refinery in Burgas
Bulgarian National Television Celebrates 66 Years Since It Was Established Bulgarian National Television Celebrates 66 Years Since It Was Established
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Border Police Chief: Incidents of Non-Compliance Among Migrant Traffickers on the Rise Border Police Chief: Incidents of Non-Compliance Among Migrant Traffickers on the Rise
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Six Migrants Die After Car Plunges Into Lake Vaya Following Police Chase in Burgas Six Migrants Die After Car Plunges Into Lake Vaya Following Police Chase in Burgas
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
Bulgarian Research Vessel Sets Sail for New Expedition to Antarctica Bulgarian Research Vessel Sets Sail for New Expedition to Antarctica
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Main Tender Phase for Construction of Sofia Airport’s Terminal 3 Begins (PHOTOS) Main Tender Phase for Construction of Sofia Airport’s Terminal 3 Begins (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

Водещи новини

НС прие извънредните правомощия за бъдещия специален управител в "Лукойл"
НС прие извънредните правомощия за бъдещия специален управител в...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Българските евромонети - вижте дизайна им (ВИДЕО) Българските евромонети - вижте дизайна им (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Общество
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на главния архитект Богдана Панайотова Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на главния архитект Богдана Панайотова
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
"Ще ни обединява доброто": Бащата на Сияна създава гражданско движение "Ще ни обединява доброто": Бащата на Сияна създава гражданско движение
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Сексуални стимуланти, парфюми и текстил задържаха митничари в автобуси
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Бъдещето на "Лукойл": Държавата с мерки за съдбата на...
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев с призив за освобождаването на Никола Саркози
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Честит празник! 66 години БНТ
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ