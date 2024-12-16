НОВИНИ
Bulgaria will continue to help Ukraine, Defence Minister told Ukrainian Ambassador

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:37, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Слушай новините днес

"Bulgaria stands firmly behind the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," caretaker Defense Minister, Atanas Zapryanov, said during his meeting with Her Excellency, Olesya Ilashchuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to Bulgaria, on December 16.

Zapryanov stressed that Bulgaria will continue to provide defence assistance to Ukraine and wished the Ukrainian people peace and territorial independence in the coming year.

Olesya Ilashchuk thanked for the assistance provided by our country and for the principled and practical support for democracy. She stressed that Bulgaria has always been an extremely important and close partner of Ukraine and expressed hope that the effective bilateral cooperation will continue.

The meeting was attended by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Defence Svetla Dobreva and the Director of the Directorate for Defence Policy and Planning Brigadier, General Lyubomir Monov.

