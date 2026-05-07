Burgas Welcomes the Start of the Giro d’Italia with Impressive Sand Sculpture (see pics)

the coastal city of Burgas is entering the rhythm of the cycling festival with art created from sand. On the Northern Beach, near the Summer Theatre—where the Giro d’Italia begins, a monumental sand sculpture dedicated to the event has already taken shape.

Created entirely from Burgas sand, the sculpture is a gift to the city’s residents and visitors and is a symbol of the excitement and energy brought by the major sporting event.

Its creators, Paul and Remy Hoggard, say the project has been realised entirely through donations and forms part of their ambition to transform the beach into a space for art and community gatherings.

On the eve of the race kick-off, Burgas is no longer simply awaiting the Giro d’Italia—it is already living it. And the sand sculpture is among its first expressions.

photos by Elena Tsanova, BNT