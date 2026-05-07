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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Hands Over First Government-Forming Mandate to “Progressive Bulgaria”, See Rumen Radev's Proposed Cabinet

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Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
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Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Following political consultations held on Tuesday with parties represented in the 52nd National Assembly, President Iliana Iotova on May 7 formally handed the first exploratory mandate for government formation to the largest political force, “Progressive Bulgaria”.

The party’s nominee for Prime Minister, Rumen Radev, presented to the head of state Iliana Iotova the structure and composition of a draft cabinet, following the receipt of the first exploratory mandate.

The draft cabinet consists of a prime minister, four deputy prime ministers, and 18 ministers.

The announced list of proposed ministers includes:

Prime Minister – Rumen Radev

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance – Galab Donev

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and

Industry – Alexander Pulev

Deputy Prime Minister – Ivo Petrov

Deputy Prime Minister – Atanas Pekanov

Minister of Interior – Ivan Demerdzhiev

Minister of Defence – Dimitar Stoyanov

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Velislava Petrova-Chamova

Minister of Justice – Nikolay Naydenov

Minister of Labour and Social Policy – Natalia Efremova

Minister of Education and Science – Prof. Georgi Valchev

Minister of Health – Katya Ivkova

Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation – Ivan Vassilev

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works – Ivan Shishkov

Minister of Energy – Iva Petrova

Minister of Transport and Communications – Georgi Peev

Minister of Agriculture and Food – Plamen Abrovski

Minister of Environment and Water – Rositsa Karamfilova-Blagova

Minister of Culture – Evtim Miloshev

Minister of Tourism – Ilin Dimitrov

Minister of Youth and Sports – Encho Keriazov

photo: BTA

President Iliana Iotova said that Bulgarian citizens had given strong support to “Progressive Bulgaria”, awarding it first place in the National Assembly with a clear majority.

Speaking at the ceremony for the handover of the first exploratory mandate for government formation, she said:

“After years of successive political crises, the expectations of Bulgarian citizens are for stable and effective governance. These are also the expectations of our European partners, not only within the European Union but across Europe and internationally.”

She added that a number of important decisions could no longer be postponed, particularly those related to ensuring stability across all areas of policy in Bulgaria. These include social payments, the drafting and adoption of the state budget through to the end of 2026, as well as work on the 2027 budget.

Ms Yotova also highlighted the need for guarantees for the development of business and the economy, the energy sector, and the response to external challenges.

“All of this will be in your hands, and I hope it will be carried out in good coordination and cooperation with the other institutions and authorities in the country,” the President added.

“It will depend on you to restore Bulgarians’ trust in the political system and in the country’s institutions,” she also said.

President Iliana Iotova expressed confidence that Rumen Radev, the parliamentary majority of “Progressive Bulgaria”, and the future cabinet will do everything possible to ensure stable governance and guarantee the security of Bulgarian citizens, in the name of a developed and prosperous Bulgaria.

After Rumen Radev handed over the file with the names of his proposed cabinet line-up, President Iliana Iotova stated:

“Our institutional responsibility is for the government to be voted on by the National Assembly as soon as possible. That is why, within minutes, I will issue a decree, which will shortly be delivered to the National Assembly building.”

She added that she expects parliamentary groups to hold a debate and proceed with the election of both the Prime Minister and the government the following day.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

It is expected that tomorrow, May 8, the National Assembly will approve Bulgaria’s 107th government, which will then be sworn in and formally assume power from the caretaker cabinet.

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