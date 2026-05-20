Ad hoc committees will be created with the signatures of 48 MPs

With the votes of “Progressive Bulgaria”, MPs adopted a rule under which ad-hoc parliamentary committees may be established only with the signatures of at least 48 Members of Parliament. The opposition criticised the changes, arguing that they restrict rights and silence their voice.

Dispute continues between ruling and opposition parties over amendments to the Rules of Procedure of Parliament

Stoio Stoev, “We Continue the Change”: “Not only have you restricted the possibility of proposing ad-hoc committees, now you are also limiting the possibility of hearings. This has not existed in any previous rules of procedure! It once again shows your intention to reduce opportunities for alternative views.” Atanas Slavov, Democratic Bulgaria: “Hearings of ministers should not be restricted if you claim you want to restore parliamentarism. What concerns me is that these changes are made deliberately, not out of ignorance or lack of experience. The intention behind them is not positive.”

Representatives of “Progressive Bulgaria” defended the changes, stating that they aim to ensure a more efficient legislative process without wasting parliamentary time.

Petar Vitanyov, “Progressive Bulgaria”: “No, you are not right; such a practice has existed before. Ministers cannot be heard for three consecutive days.”

Following debates between the opposition and the governing majority, it was also decided that the Speaker of the National Assembly may simultaneously chair a sitting and take part in debates. Previously, when the Speaker took the floor, their position would be temporarily filled by one of the deputies.





