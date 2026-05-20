Head of Registry Agency has been dismissed

The head of the Registry Agency has been fired, reported "Around the world and at home".
The head of the Registry Agency has been dismissed, according to reports for the BNT news cast “World and at Home”.
Justice Minister seeks dismissal of Registry Agency head over ‘serious irregularities’ and five-figure bonuses
Daniella Miteva: “I would like to express my gratitude to all professional associations with whom we worked effectively and productively, but most of all to the Agency’s staff. They carry out their duties conscientiously and act in the public interest. It is not right to cast a shadow over their work.”