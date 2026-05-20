Justice Minister seeks dismissal of Registry Agency head over ‘serious irregularities’ and five-figure bonuses

Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov has announced that he is proposing the dismissal of the head of the Registry Agency, Daniela Miteva, citing serious violations, administrative chaos and evidence of significant abuses within the institution. He made the statement during a briefing following a Council of Ministers meeting on May 20.

“Upon taking office as Minister of Justice, I did so with the understanding that all employees in the ministry and its structures must see their work as a public service,” Naydenov said.

According to him, in his first days in office he requested all reports from the inspectorate, internal audit and other relevant bodies in order to establish the true state of the institution. He added that the most serious problems were identified in the Registry Agency.

“I have come across shocking and unacceptable practices that have been going on for years,” Naydenov said.

He stressed that the agency is a strategic structure responsible for the registration of companies, non-governmental organisations, state institutions, property and special pledges, as well as handling a vast volume of citizens’ and businesses’ personal data.

Among the problems identified, the minister pointed to a severe staffing shortage and the absence of key administrative positions:

“More than 70% of the established posts in the general administration are vacant. There is no chief secretary, no appointed deputy directors, no head of the finance department, and no information security officer.”

According to him, financial management within the agency has been in disarray, with assets improperly accounted for. He also pointed to persistent weaknesses in public procurement processes and budget planning. The minister further highlighted the failure to implement the insolvency register, despite the ministry having provided the necessary conditions.

Particularly concerning, he said, were reports of discarded documents containing personal data and internal official correspondence.

“My job is to refer the matter to the competent authorities so that they can determine whether this was negligence or something more,” the Justice Minister said.

Naydenov explained that reports of irregularities were received as early as 2024 and 2025, and that the inspectorate and internal audit units had identified breaches during official inspections. However, he said that the investigators had been obstructed by the agency’s leadership.

“The inspectors were deliberately hindered by the executive director through delays in providing data, the submission of incomplete or misleading information, and a lack of basic cooperation.”

The minister revealed that an official report had recommended the immediate dismissal of the executive director and referral of the case to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, but that these recommendations had not been implemented.

Despite this, he added, the management had continued to receive high performance evaluations and substantial bonuses.

“The executive director received quarterly performance evaluations described as ‘excellent performance’ or ‘very good performance’, which were accompanied by bonuses that in some cases reached five-figure amounts in levs. I do not know why this happened, but the results are facts. I would like to make it clear that this practice is ending,” the minister said.

In an address to the agency’s staff, he expressed support for “honest employees” who, according to him, had worked in an environment of “administrative chaos and insults” and had been pressured to sign petitions in defence of the leadership.

In conclusion, Nikolay Naydenov announced that he had submitted a report with the findings to the Prime Minister and had formally proposed the dismissal of Daniela Miteva as Executive Director of the Registry Agency.