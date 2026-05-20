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Man dies after serious road traffic accident in Yambol region

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Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
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Снимка: BTA/archive

A serious road traffic accident this morning, May 20, near the village of Tenevo in the district of Yambol (Soutehrn Bulgaria) has claimed the life of a man. The accident occurred at around 6:50 a.m. at a junction leading to the village.

According to initial information, a car left the roadway and overturned in a field beside the road. A medical team that arrived at the scene confirmed the driver had died.

The area has been cordoned off and an inspection is underway. The causes of the crash are still being clarified. Traffic in the section has not been closed.

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