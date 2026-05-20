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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Partial works begin in Kresna Gorge, drivers warned of major traffic disruption

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Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
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Запази

Traffic will be phased in one lane, and drivers are urged to exercise patience and caution

започва частичен ремонт кресненското дефиле очакват сериозни затруднения трафика
Снимка: BGNES/archive

Partial repairs to the asphalt surface on the E-79 main road through the Kresna Gorge are beginning, covering the stretch from the turn-off for Stara Kresna to the town of Kresna. The route is among the busiest in Bulgaria and has no alternative bypass, with significant traffic disruption expected, particularly during peak hours.

Traffic will not be completely suspended in the affected sections. Instead, work will be carried out in stages, with vehicles passing through a single lane and traffic regulated by on-site personnel. Repairs already caused kilometre-long queues and frustration among drivers yesterday.

Georgi Barzakov, Chairman of Association for the Qualification of Motorists in Bulgaria (AKAB) for South-West Bulgaria, warned of the main dangers along the repaired section:

“The greatest risks are failure to observe speed limits, dangerous overtaking and, generally, drivers’ impatience to get through the area more quickly. When a section has been designated as a roadworks zone, drivers should maintain greater distance between vehicles and, above all, respect the speed restrictions.”

He stressed that excessive speed remains one of the principal causes of serious road accidents.

“In simple terms, this is the biggest scourge — it costs many human lives and leads to serious road traffic incidents.”

The Road Infrastructure Agency has also urged motorists to avoid overtaking in areas operating under temporary traffic arrangements.

“Particularly in sections with temporary road markings, it is extremely dangerous. Road separators and prohibition signs have been installed and these should be observed. Drivers simply need to follow the rules of the road,” Barzakov added.

He noted that younger drivers often struggle in such situations and may feel additional pressure from other road users. He also issued a specific warning regarding heavy goods vehicles and construction machinery.

“Large trucks have a different braking system. They rely on air pressure. There are situations where pressure drops and the vehicle must rebuild it before braking properly. These are things ordinary category B drivers may not be aware of. Drivers should show understanding towards others on the road. When passing machinery or road workers, a safe side distance and an appropriate speed should always be maintained.”

Repair work in the area is expected to continue until Thursday. Authorities hope traffic will return to normal before heavier weekend travel begins.

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