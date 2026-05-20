БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Зрелостниците избират между съчинение "Пътят към...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Премиерът Румен Радев е обсъдил с Доналд Тръмп отпадането...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Кукерска рокля с гол гръб или как беше създаден костюмът...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
По вариант 8 пишат зрелостниците на матурата по български...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Installation of reinforcement for the new reinforced-concrete road panels completed on Danube Bridge at Ruse

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
EN
Запази

On 4 June, traffic on the Danube Bridge will be temporarily suspended for all vehicles due to the repairs

завърши монтажът армировката новите стоманобетонни панели дунав мост русе

Installation of reinforcement for the new reinforced-concrete road panels has been completed across the entire 320-metre section of the Danube Bridge near Ruse. Concrete has already been poured to secure the panels along a 220-metre stretch, while work on the remaining approximately 100 metres is scheduled to continue in the coming days, according to Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency.

Because of the ongoing major renovation works, traffic across the Danube Bridge will be suspended for all vehicles on 4 June.

Passenger vehicles will be unable to cross for 12 hours, from 9:00am until 9:00pm, while heavy goods vehicles will face a 24-hour closure lasting until 9:00am on 5 June.

Authorities said the nature of the construction work requires the first 12 hours after the concrete is poured to remain completely free of vehicle traffic. This is necessary to ensure maximum structural strength in the joints connecting the repaired sections and to allow the material to achieve the required durability.

The Road Infrastructure Agency added that construction and installation works on the Danube Bridge are progressing according to schedule and in phases. The work process is being organised so that vehicles can continue to pass in both directions, with traffic alternating through the road section where construction is not taking place.

The estimated completion date for the bridge’s major renovation project is June 2026.

Photos by Road Infrastructure Agency

The Road Infrastructure Agency has urged drivers to comply with restrictions governing the permitted dimensions and specifications of vehicles using the route, as well as the temporary speed limit of 20 km/h.

Authorities warned that oversized vehicles could cause damage to sections of the bridge that have already been repaired, potentially leading to additional and unforeseen construction work.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Издирваният българин под рухналата сграда в Германия е бил по работа в града
1
Издирваният българин под рухналата сграда в Германия е бил по...
По вариант 8 пишат зрелостниците на матурата по български език и литература
2
По вариант 8 пишат зрелостниците на матурата по български език и...
Григор Димитров загуби спечелен мач и отпадна на старта на квалификациите на „Ролан Гарос“
3
Григор Димитров загуби спечелен мач и отпадна на старта на...
Червен килим за DARA: БНТ и Столичната община организираха BANGARANGA PARTY
4
Червен килим за DARA: БНТ и Столичната община организираха...
В "Референдум": Какво донесе победата на DARA на "Евровизия"?
5
В "Референдум": Какво донесе победата на DARA на...
Матурата по БЕЛ: Ще се затруднят ли зрелостниците от изпита тази година?
6
Матурата по БЕЛ: Ще се затруднят ли зрелостниците от изпита тази...

Най-четени

Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели 70-ото издание на "Евровизия"
1
Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели...
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
2
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
3
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът "Bangaranga"
4
България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът...
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
5
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на „Bangaranga“
6
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на...

More from: Bulgaria

Man dies after serious road traffic accident in Yambol region
Man dies after serious road traffic accident in Yambol region
Partial works begin in Kresna Gorge, drivers warned of major traffic disruption Partial works begin in Kresna Gorge, drivers warned of major traffic disruption
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
The path of a dream: Eurovision winner DARA inspires the whole of Bulgaria The path of a dream: Eurovision winner DARA inspires the whole of Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
‘Bangaranga’ fever: The world sings and dances to the winning Eurovision Song Contest song by DARA ‘Bangaranga’ fever: The world sings and dances to the winning Eurovision Song Contest song by DARA
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Rose growers complain of poor harvest, lack of labour and low farm gate prices Rose growers complain of poor harvest, lack of labour and low farm gate prices
Чете се за: 07:37 мин.
Maria Bakalova open to hosting Eurovision as actress embraces fan proposal Maria Bakalova open to hosting Eurovision as actress embraces fan proposal
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Изплащането на пенсиите няма да се бави заради почивни дни
Изплащането на пенсиите няма да се бави заради почивни дни
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Правосъдният министър иска освобождаването на шефа на Агенцията по вписванията заради фрапиращи практики и петцифрени бонуси Правосъдният министър иска освобождаването на шефа на Агенцията по вписванията заради фрапиращи практики и петцифрени бонуси
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Румен Радев е обсъдил с Доналд Тръмп отпадането на визите за САЩ за българи Премиерът Румен Радев е обсъдил с Доналд Тръмп отпадането на визите за САЩ за българи
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
Вицепремиерът Иво Христов оглавява подготовката за "Евровизия 2027" Вицепремиерът Иво Христов оглавява подготовката за "Евровизия 2027"
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Зрелостниците избират между съчинение "Пътят към себе си"...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Андрей Новаков: Предвидено е България да получи с 2 милиарда евро...
Чете се за: 12:45 мин.
Европа
Отношенията Китай - Русия: Си Дзинпин и Владимир Путин обсъждат...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
По света
Певицата Шер навършва 80 години и планира да се омъжи за трети път
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ