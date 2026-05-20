Installation of reinforcement for the new reinforced-concrete road panels completed on Danube Bridge at Ruse

Installation of reinforcement for the new reinforced-concrete road panels has been completed across the entire 320-metre section of the Danube Bridge near Ruse. Concrete has already been poured to secure the panels along a 220-metre stretch, while work on the remaining approximately 100 metres is scheduled to continue in the coming days, according to Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency.

Because of the ongoing major renovation works, traffic across the Danube Bridge will be suspended for all vehicles on 4 June.

Passenger vehicles will be unable to cross for 12 hours, from 9:00am until 9:00pm, while heavy goods vehicles will face a 24-hour closure lasting until 9:00am on 5 June.

Authorities said the nature of the construction work requires the first 12 hours after the concrete is poured to remain completely free of vehicle traffic. This is necessary to ensure maximum structural strength in the joints connecting the repaired sections and to allow the material to achieve the required durability.





The Road Infrastructure Agency added that construction and installation works on the Danube Bridge are progressing according to schedule and in phases. The work process is being organised so that vehicles can continue to pass in both directions, with traffic alternating through the road section where construction is not taking place.

The estimated completion date for the bridge’s major renovation project is June 2026.

Photos by Road Infrastructure Agency

The Road Infrastructure Agency has urged drivers to comply with restrictions governing the permitted dimensions and specifications of vehicles using the route, as well as the temporary speed limit of 20 km/h.

Authorities warned that oversized vehicles could cause damage to sections of the bridge that have already been repaired, potentially leading to additional and unforeseen construction work.