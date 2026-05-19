Rose growers complain of poor harvest, lack of labour and low farm gate prices

The campaign to harvest rose blossoms is once again facing difficulties this year, as producers struggle to secure enough labour. Farmers also warn that yields are likely to be poor, with the sector under strain from high costs, low purchase prices and strong foreign competition.

Petar Simeonov, chair of the Professional Organisation of Rose Producers, said the season is expected to be mixed rather than strong.

“We are in the town of Gurkovo, in my own fields. For us, the year will rather be average. The roses were late to bloom, and we can see that the blossom is missing from the top of the plantations – it is only on the sides of the bushes. This may have been damaged back in March, when there were severe cold spells,” he said.

He added that while the final frost caused damage in other regions, the rose plantations had largely been preserved.

“The good thing is that the last frost that affected fruit crops in Kyustendil and other regions did not destroy our plantations. We hope to harvest what has formed as buds,” Simeonov said.

Rose producers have submitted proposals to the agriculture minister for sector support, following previous aid schemes linked to the COVID-19 crisis, the war in Ukraine and a de minimis programme in 2025.

Simeonov said the industry is seeking longer-term structural support.

“Our idea is that from the next programming period – from 2028 – the oil-bearing rose should be included in coupled support per kilogramme of delivered rose blossoms, similar to support for fruit and raspberries,” he said.

Producers also warn of declining rose-growing areas and continued pressure from purchase prices.

According to Simeonov, around 90% of contracts are currently set at €2.50 per kilogramme of rose blossom, while total costs, including labour and logistics, can reach around €4.80 per kilogramme.

About 56,000 decares are planted with roses in Bulgaria so far, according to rose growers. However, much of it is abandoned and not cultivated.

The harvesting of the rose blossom has its own specifics,in the early morning and must finish by around 10 a.m The campaign lasts about 20 days:

Workers describe a long-standing seasonal tradition, often involving multiple generations working together, with the second picking phase now underway after the first blooms have already been collected.

Peter Simeonov, chairman of the Professional Organisation of Rose Growers: "Our idea is that from the next programming period, from 2028, the oil rose should enter into coupled support per kilogram of rose blossom handed over, that we should receive subsidies for fruit trees as well as for raspberries."

Urgent measures are also needed because of the decline in the area under oil roses. The purchase price of rose blossom is also a serious problem.

Peter Simeonov, President of the Professional Organisation of Rose Growers: "At the moment 90% of the contracts that rose growers have made are at a price of 2 euros and 50 euro cents, with the cost of harvesting the flower, I can say all the accompanying costs transport, picking and one-day labour contracts, are in the range of 80 euros and 40 euro cents. So, you can imagine, up to 2 euro and 50 euro we have to add up in this price our costs that we have thrown them on these plantations, treatments, hand cutting, digging, preparations, fertilisers, mechanised treatment. So hopefully this thing will be understood by the processor and by the outside companies that this product is going to become more and more expensive for a number of reasons."

About 56,000 acres are planted with roses in Bulgaria so far, according to rose growers. However, much of it is abandoned and not cultivated.

The harvesting of the rose blossom has its own specifics, it starts at early dawn and should end around 10.00. The campaign lasts about 20 days:

Mihail Rashkov: “Generally, it lasts 20 days, this year, maybe more – 22, 25 – until everything is harvested. The campaign continues until the end. The owner is grateful and gives us bonuses as well. We receive bonuses from him. There are many people here, but we always pick at his place because, since we got married with my wife, I have always worked here with her and my grandmother is here too – she is the oldest. There she is, look. So there are different generations here. Yes, different ones, but I am the only one who, since we started picking, has remained here with this owner.”

The second picking phase is now underway, meaning the first early blooms have already been harvested.