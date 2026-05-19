Maria Bakalova open to hosting Eurovision as actress embraces fan proposal

Excitement surrounding Bulgaria’s anticipated hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest has reportedly reached Hollywood star Maria Bakalova.

The Oscar-nominated Bulgarian actress is among the names most frequently suggested by viewers as a potential presenter of next year’s contest. According to public speculation, she could be joined by actor Julian Kostov, who is also internationally recognised and has appeared in the hit series The White Lotus.

The two have shared a series of social media posts embracing the idea, stating that they would be ready to serve as Bulgaria’s Eurovision hosts.