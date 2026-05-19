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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

State launches accelerated coordination for high-speed internet project

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The aim is to implement the project on time and provide high-speed internet to nearly 500,000 people in remote and sparsely populated areas

държавата стартира ускорена координация проекта високоскоростен интернет
Снимка: Министерство на транспорта

The state, institutions and contractors should work in full coordination to ensure faster internet and improved mobile coverage across Bulgaria, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Peev said during a coordination meeting on the country’s broadband connectivity project on May 19.

According to the ministry, A plan was prepared with specific measures, responsibilities and mechanisms for faster coordination between institutions. The aim is to implement the project on time and provide high-speed internet to nearly 500,000 people in remote and sparsely populated areas, connect 185 municipalities to the state network and improve mobile coverage in the country.

“Following the Prime Minister’s recommendation, we are reviewing all strategic projects, including those financed by European funds. The high-speed connectivity project is the largest investment in digital infrastructure in Bulgaria and it must be delivered successfully,” Minister Peev said.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the Executive Agency for e-Government, the Road Infrastructure Agency and mobile operators involved in carrying out the project.

Minister Peev said some of the issues raised would also be discussed with colleagues in the Council of Ministers in order to secure maximum support and ensure the project is completed within the planned timeframe.

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